BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 29

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Manas Tigers (MTI) in the 29th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs MTI Dream11 prediction.

Barak Bravehearts have been in top form and are currently second in the standings after winning seven out of their nine games. The Manas Tigers, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and seven losses.

BHB vs MTI Match Details Assam T20 2022

The 29th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers will be played on September 7 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs MTI, 29th Match, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 7th September 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs MTI Pitch Report

Although the track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, the bowlers will find some help off the surface. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 132 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 15

Average 1st-innings score: 132

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

BHB vs MTI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: W, L, W, W, W

Manas Tigers: L, W, L, L, L

BHB vs MTI Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Ayush Agarwal, Biplab Saikia, Subham Mandal, Rahul Hazarika, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Karan Mahajan, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma, Dharani Rabha.

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Thakuri (c), Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Sourav Saha, Dibash Hazarika, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Bhoirab Bharali, Jacky Ali, Pritam Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Raj Agarwal.

Today’s BHB vs MTI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wasiqur Rahman (8 matches, 271 runs)

Wasiqur Rahman has accumulated 271 runs at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 115.81. He has four half-centuries to his name in the Assam T20 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Dibash Hazarika (7 matches, 191 runs)

Dibash Hazarika has been in decent touch with the bat, amassing 191 runs at an average of 27.29 and a strike rate of 113.69.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (9 matches, 40 runs, 7 wickets)

Abhijot Singh Sidhu is yet to fire with the bat but has bowled well in the Assam T20 2022. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.71.

Top Bowler Pick

Dharani Rabha (8 matches, 19 wickets)

Dharani Rabha is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.31. He averages 9.58 with the ball and strikes once in approximately nine deliveries.

BHB vs MTI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Hazarika (8 matches, 346 runs)

Rahul Hazarika is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 346 runs at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 135.69.

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (9 matches, 179 runs, 5 wickets)

Rajjakuddin Ahmed has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 137.69 in addition to picking up five wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahul Hazarika 346 runs in 8 matches Rajjakuddin Ahmed 179 runs & 5 wickets in 9 matches Dharani Rabha 19 wickets in 8 matches Wasiqur Rahman 271 runs in 8 matches Pritam Das 10 wickets in 9 matches

BHB vs MTI match expert tips

Top-order batters like Rahul Hazarika and Wasiqur Rahman have consistently scored runs in the Assam T20 2022 and are must-picks in the BHB vs MTI game. But with bowlers dominating the tournament, Dharani Rabha, Abhilash Gogoi, and Pritam Das might also be key picks.

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Rahul Hazarika (c), Subham Mandal, Dibash Hazarika

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Dharani Rabha, Anand Sharma, Abhilash Gogoi

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Wasiqur Rahman (vc), Ayush Agarwal

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Dibash Hazarika

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha (c), Abhilash Gogoi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar