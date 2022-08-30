BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 14

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Manas Tigers (MTI) in the 14th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday (August 30). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs MTI Dream11 prediction.

The Bravehearts are having a good tournament, winning three of their four games. They are second in the points table and will look to move top with a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the next round. They've been well served by players like Dharani Rabha and Abhijot Singh Sidhu and will hope to continue that here.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have struggled in the competition, losing three of their four games. They will hope to snap their losing streak in this game.

BHB vs MTI Match Details

The 14th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers will be played on August 30 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BHB vs MTI, Match 14, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 30; 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs MTI Pitch Report

The wickets at the Amingaon Cricket Ground generally favour batters, who get good value for their shots. Fans can expect them to make merry early on before the bowlers come into the fray. The average first innings score here is around 112 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2.

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3.

Average First Innings score: 125.

Average Second Innings score: 112.

BHB vs MTI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: WWWLW

Manas Tigers: LWLDW

BHB vs MTI Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Subham Mandal (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dharani Rabha, Ayush Agarvwal (wk), MD Kaif, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Pritam Das, Ishan Ahmed, Ibash Hazarika, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi (c), Bhoirab Bharali, Raj Agarwal, Jacky Ali, Joy Barua

BHB vs MTI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhishek Thakuri (156 runs in 4 matches, Average: 78.00)

He has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Tigers. He has amassed 156 runs at a strike rate of 101.96 and is also valuable behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Subham Mandal (87 runs in 4 matches, Average: 21.75)

He's a talented batter who could be a great pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He generally bats in the middle order and has scored 87 runs at an impressive average of 21.75 in four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Siddartha Baruah (8 runs & five wickets in 4 matches)

Baruah can provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored some crucial runs in the middle order and has also taken five wickets at an average of 13.60 in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your BHB vs MTI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dharani Rabha (Eight wickets in 4 matches, Average: 10.88)

Rabha has been outstanding so far, starring with the new ball. He's a must-have player in your fantasy team, as he has taken eight wickets in four games.

BHB vs MTI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Rajjakuddin Ahmed has been a consistent performer for his team and could prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He has amassed 48 runs and picked up four wickets in as many games. Considering his all-round skills, he's a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Jitumoni Kalita

Kalita is his team's second-leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20 competition, with six wickets at an average of 14.83. The right-arm leg-break bowler has taken wickets in his last two games, making him an interesting choice for the vice captaincy.

Five Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Biplab Saikia 76 runs in 4 games Rahul Hazarika 110 runs in 3 games Abhijot Sidhu Four wickets in 4 games Arup Das Five wickets in 3 games Jitu Kalita Six wickets in 4 games

BHB vs MTI match expert tips 14th match

Abhijot Sidhu is a consistent performer for his team with both bat and ball. He has scored 17 runs and taken four wickets at an impressive average of 15.00 in four games. Considering his prowess, he could be a worthwhile addition in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, 14th match, Head To Head League

BHB vs MTI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Subham Mandal, Biplab Saikia, Ibash Hazarika

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijot Singh Sidhu,

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Abhilash Gogoi

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, 14th match, Grand League

BHB vs MTI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Subham Mandal, Biplab Saikia, Ishan Ahmed

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijot Singh Sidhu,

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Abhilash Gogoi

