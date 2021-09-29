BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 24

Barak Bravehearts will take on Subansiri Champs in the 24th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday.

With five wins and two matches ending in no result, Barak Bravehearts have been the most dominant side in the competition. With a spot in the semi-finals already booked, they will try to go unbeaten in the remaining matches.

Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs are on a three-game winning run. With 20 points, they are currently third in the table.

BHB vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

BHB XI

Nibir Deka, Ayush Agarwal, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Nipan Deka, Roshan Alam, Darshan Rajbongshi

SBC XI

Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das, Nasir Ullah, Saahil Jain, Kunal Sakia, Pritam Das, Vikram Rawat, Raj Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sekhar Barman

Match Details

BHB vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 24

Date and Time: 29th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s BHB vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although K Sakia hasn’t been in the best of forms recently, he’s still the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

Nibir Deka has played a couple of good knocks in the competition. He can be relied upon to play a big innings once again in this match.

All-rounders

P Das is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost at will. Das might prove to be a great captaincy choice for your BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Nipan Deka can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He was sensational in the match against Brahmaputra Boys.

Bowlers

S Sharma is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

S Sharma (SBC) – 315 points

P Das (SBC) – 291 points

S Jain (SBC) – 274 points

N Deka (BHB) – 272 points

A Choudhury (BHB) – 220 points

Important stats for BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

K Sakia: 59 runs

S Sharma: 9 wickets

Nibir Deka: 127 runs

Nipan Deka: 8 wickets

S Jain: 155 runs

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, S Jain, N Deka, P Aziz, S Mandal, P Das, N Deka, R Ahmed, S Sharma, A Choudhury, S Barman

Captain: S Sharma, Vice-Captain: P Das

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, S Jain, N Deka, P Aziz, P Das, N Deka, R Ahmed, S Purkayastha, S Sharma, A Choudhury, R Alam

Captain: S Jain, Vice-Captain: Nipan Deka

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava