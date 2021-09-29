BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 24

Barak Bravehearts will take on Subansiri Champs in the 24th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday.
With five wins and two matches ending in no result, Barak Bravehearts have been the most dominant side in the competition. With a spot in the semi-finals already booked, they will try to go unbeaten in the remaining matches.
Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs are on a three-game winning run. With 20 points, they are currently third in the table.
BHB vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today
BHB XI
Nibir Deka, Ayush Agarwal, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Nipan Deka, Roshan Alam, Darshan Rajbongshi
SBC XI
Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das, Nasir Ullah, Saahil Jain, Kunal Sakia, Pritam Das, Vikram Rawat, Raj Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sekhar Barman
Match Details
BHB vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 24
Date and Time: 29th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The track at Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.
Today’s BHB vs SBC Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Although K Sakia hasn’t been in the best of forms recently, he’s still the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side.
Batters
Nibir Deka has played a couple of good knocks in the competition. He can be relied upon to play a big innings once again in this match.
All-rounders
P Das is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost at will. Das might prove to be a great captaincy choice for your BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side.
Nipan Deka can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He was sensational in the match against Brahmaputra Boys.
Bowlers
S Sharma is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets in the last three matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction team
S Sharma (SBC) – 315 points
P Das (SBC) – 291 points
S Jain (SBC) – 274 points
N Deka (BHB) – 272 points
A Choudhury (BHB) – 220 points
Important stats for BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction team
K Sakia: 59 runs
S Sharma: 9 wickets
Nibir Deka: 127 runs
Nipan Deka: 8 wickets
S Jain: 155 runs
BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, S Jain, N Deka, P Aziz, S Mandal, P Das, N Deka, R Ahmed, S Sharma, A Choudhury, S Barman
Captain: S Sharma, Vice-Captain: P Das
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, S Jain, N Deka, P Aziz, P Das, N Deka, R Ahmed, S Purkayastha, S Sharma, A Choudhury, R Alam
Captain: S Jain, Vice-Captain: Nipan Deka