BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022 Match 9

Barak Bravehearts will take on Subansiri Champs in match number nine of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Sunday (August 27). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for this game.

Barak Bravehearts have made a good start to this season. They have two wins and one loss and are third on the points table. On the other hand, Subansiri Champs have played only two matches and have returned with one win and one loss. They are fifth on the points table.

BHB vs SBC, Match Details

The 9th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs will be played on August 28 at Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Assam T20 2022 Match 9

Date & Time: August 28, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. However, teams that have batted first have won all the matches so far this season. The average first innings score is 138 and the 180-run mark has been breached a couple of times as well.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 138

Average 2nd-innings score: 111

BHB vs SBC Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: W, W, L

Subansiri Champs: L, W

BHB vs SBC Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Biplab Saikia, Subham Mandal (c), Rahul Hazarika, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma, Sidharth Sarmah.

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI:

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain (c), Bishal Saha, Bikash Kurmi, Rabi Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Avinav Choudhury, Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Chetri.

Today’s BHB vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (2 matches, 63 runs)

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has looked good with the bat and has accumulated 63 runs in two innings in this competition.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Hazarika (3 matches, 110 runs)

Rahul Hazarika is in top form with the bat and has amassed 110 runs in three games at a strike rate of 118.28.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Abhijot Singh Sidhu hasn't fired with the bat but he has been very good with the ball. He has picked up four wickets at an economy of 3.97.

Top Bowler Pick

Jitumoni Kalita (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Jitumoni Kalita has been bowling well and has taken four scalps with the ball in this tournament so far.

BHB vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharani Rabha (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Dharani Rabha is in amazing form with the ball and has returned with six wickets in three games so far. He has an economy of 6.90.

Saahil Jain (2 matches, 95 runs, 1 wicket)

Saahil Jain can be very impactful with both bat and ball. He has scored 95 runs in two matches while striking at 143.94 and has chipped in with one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 6 wickets in 3 matches Abhijot Singh Sidhu 14 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Rahul Hazarika 110 runs in 3 matches Saahil Jain 95 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 46 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

BHB vs SBC match expert tips

Both teams seem to be well-balanced. The wicket-taking bowlers and the big hitters might be the key and can be backed as captaincy options.

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Subansiri Champs - Assam T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar.

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia.

All-rounders: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha.

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Subansiri Champs - Assam T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Hrishikesh Tamuli.

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia.

All-rounders: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha.

