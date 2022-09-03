BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 22

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the 22nd match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction.

Barak Bravehearts have been in superb form in the Assam T20 2022. With six wins from seven games, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. Subansiri Champs have also had a good run in the tournament. With four wins and three losses, they are third in the standings.

BHB vs SBC Match Details

The 22nd match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs will be played on September 3 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs SBC, 22nd Match, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 3rd September 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingao

BHB vs SBC Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue being 138 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

Average 1st-innings score: 138

Average 2nd-innings score: 119

BHB vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: W, W, W, W, W

Subansiri Champs: W, W, L, W, L

BHB vs SBC Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news.

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Subham Mandal (c), Karan Mahajan, Rahul Hazarika, Md Kaif, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Sidharth Sarmah, Hridip Deka.

Subansiri Champs injury/team news.

No major injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI:

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Bishal Saha, Rabi Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Ranjit Mali (c), Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar.

Today’s BHB vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (7 matches, 267 runs)

Sumit Ghadigaonkar is the second-highest run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022 with 267 runs at an average of 53.40. He has smashed three half-centuries so far.

Top Batter Pick

Saahil Jain (7 matches, 174 runs)

Saahil Jain has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 174 runs in seven games. He can also bowl if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (6 innings, 86 runs, 6 wickets)

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up six wickets and scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 114.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Jitumoni Kalita (6 matches, 57 runs, 6 wickets)

Jitumoni Kalita has taken six scalps from as many Assam T20 2022 games. He has also chipped in with 57 runs.

BHB vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharani Rabha (7 matches, 17 wickets)

Dharani Rabha has picked up 17 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 6.68 and an average of 9.76. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Rahul Hazarika (6 matches, 300 runs)

Rahul Hazarika is the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022 with 300 runs in just six innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 136.99.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 17 wickets in 7 matches Saahil Jain 174 runs in 7 matches Rahul Hazarika 300 runs in 6 matches Sumit Ghadigaonkar 267 runs in 7 matches Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 86 runs & 6 wickets in 6 innings

BHB vs SBC match expert tips

Quality batters like Rahul Hazarika and Saahil Jain could be valuable picks in your BHB vs SBC fantasy team.

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika (vc), Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Rabi Chetry, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Bowlers: Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha (c), Akash Chetri

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Karan Mahajan, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (vc), Abhijot Singh Sidhu (c)

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha, Rohit Rowniar

