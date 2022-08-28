BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 9

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the ninth match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, August 28.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs SBC Dream11 prediction.

Since losing their first game, the Barak Bravehearts have improved as a unit and have won back-to-back games. The last time these two teams met, Barak Bravehearts won by seven wickets, so they will enter the match with a psychological advantage.

Meanwhile, the Subansiri Champs began their season with a thrilling win over the Manas Tigers in the Super Over but were unable to retain their winning streak, falling to the Brahmaputra Boys by 12 runs in their previous game. They will look to exact revenge for their previous defeat to get back on track.

BHB vs SBC, Match Details

The ninth match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs will be played on August 28 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 08:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs SBC, Match 9, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 28, 2022, 08:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs SBC Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two teams, with plenty of assistance available for the bowlers. Bowlers should be able to dominate the show thanks to good carry and uneven bounce off the surface. The spinners will be used in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 124

Average 2nd innings score: 114

BHB vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: WWLWW

Subansiri Champs: LDLWL

BHB vs SBC Probable Playing XI today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Subham Mandal (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Dharani Rabha, Rahul Hazarika, Ayush Agarwal, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma

Subansiri Champs injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI :

Saahil Jain (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Ranjit Mali, Bishal Saha, Bikash Kurmi, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Rabi Chetri

BHB vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (62 runs in two games, S.R: 92.23)

Sumit is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He's due for a big one, and given his skill-set, he's expected to deliver in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Biplab Saikia (95 runs & One wicket in two games, Average: 47.50)

Saikia is technically a sound batter and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has amassed 148 runs at an average of 28.73 while taking one wicket with the ball in two games so far in the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (14 runs & four wickets in three games)

Abhijot is a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 14 runs and taken four wickets at an impressive average of 10.75 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Dharani Rabha (Six wickets & 20 runs in three games, Average: 11.50)

He is his team's leading wicket-taker in the competition, with six wickets at an average of 11.50 in three games. The conditions should suit Rabha, who has been effective with the new ball. Given his form and pace, he is a must-have in your BHB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

BHB vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Hazarika

He had a fantastic season last year, which he has continued this season. While his off-spin can be used in the middle over, his current batting form should make him an excellent addition to your BHB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

Jitumoni Kalita

Kalita could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has 22 runs and four wickets in three games this tournament, including a four-fer in the previous game, making him a suitable pick for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Biplab Saikia 71 runs in 3 games Sumit Ghadigaonkar 62 runs in 2 games Abdul Khureshi 46 runs in 2 games Rahul Hazarika 110 runs in 3 games Shubham Mandal 43 runs in 3 games

BHB vs SBC match expert tips 9th match

Dharani Rabha has been one of the most successful bowlers for the Brave Breakhearts side, picking up six wickets in just three games while also being economical. Given his current form and skill-set, he should take a couple of wickets in the upcoming games.

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th match, Head To Head League

BHB vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Bishal Saha, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Abdul Khureshi

Bowlers: Jitumoni Kalita, Mukhtar Hussain, Dharani Rabha

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th match, Grand League

BHB vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Abdul Khureshi

Bowlers: Jitumoni Kalita, Akash Chetri, Dharani Rabha, Ranjit Mali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee