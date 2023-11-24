BHK vs MNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 6

The 6th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see Bhilwara Kings (BHK) squaring off against Manipal Tigers (MNT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehra Dun on Friday, November 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHK vs MNT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bhilwara Kings have won one of their last two matches. They chased a massive target of 229 runs in the first match. Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, won their first match of the season against Gujarat Giants by mere margin of 10 runs.

Bhilwara Kings looks a tough opponent as per their performance in the opening encounter and are expected to secure a victory.

BHK vs MNT Match Details

The 6th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played on November 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehra Dun. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHK vs MNT, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th November 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehra Dun

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehra Dun is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is not too big, so players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions.

BHK vs MNT Form Guide

BHK - W L

MNT - W

BHK vs MNT Probable Playing XI

BHK Playing XI

No injury updates

Lendl Simmons (Sub), Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Chris Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh

MNT Playing XI

No injury updates

Robin Uthappa (wk), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Coetzer, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan

BHK vs MNT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Uthappa

R Uthappa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He didn't perform well in the last match but is expected to perform well in today's match. P Shah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

S Kire and L Simmons are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the destructive batters are expected to perform well. H Masakadza is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Pathan

T Perera and I Pathan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Karia is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sharma and H Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. P Awana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHK vs MNT match captain and vice-captain choices

I Pathan

I Pathan has always performed well in the legends league and is expected to perform again today. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and also get early wickets using his swing bowling. He smashed 65 runs and took 1 wicket in the first match.

T Perera

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make T Perera the captain of your team. He earned 125 points in the last match against Gujarat Giants.

5 Must-Picks for BHK vs MNT, Match 6

T Perera

I Pathan

J Karia

H Singh

R Sharma

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Uthappa

Batters: Y Pathan, L Simmons, S Mire, H Masakadza

All-rounders: J Karia, I Pathan (vc), T Perera (c), A Singh

Bowlers: R Sharma, H Singh

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Shah, R Uthappa

Batters: L Simmons, S Mire, H Masakadza

All-rounders: J Karia (vc), I Pathan, T Perera (c)

Bowlers: R Sharma, H Singh, P Awana