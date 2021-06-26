BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Hong Kong Women's T20 match - June 27th, 2021

The Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will face each other in the ongoing Hong Kong Women's T20 on Sunday (June 27). The two sides will face each other at the Mission Road Ground in the final match of the three-match T20I series.

The Jets won the first two matches of the series by 7 wickets and 17 runs, respectively. They will look to win the final match of the Hong Kong Women's T20 series and whitewash the series 3-0. Meanwhile, the Stars will look to finish the series on a high.

WPL T20 Game 2 Highlightshttps://t.co/ThpWFohFIN via @YouTube — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) June 25, 2021

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, the Jets will start this fixture as clear favorites.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the Hong Kong Women's T20 match between the Bauhinia Stars and the Jade Jets.

Hong Kong Women's T20: Three Captain and Vice-Captain picks for BHS vs JJ

#3 Shanzeen Shahzad (Bauhinia Stars)

Bauhinia Stars opener Shanzeen Shahzad has scored 87 runs from two outings in the ongoing edition of the Hong Kong Women's T20 series. She is the only player to have scored for her team, with scores of 40 & 47 from the match 1 & 2, respectively.

She is once again expected to score in bulk for her side and will hope to get them past the line.

#2 Jasmine Titmuss (Jade Jets)

Jade Jets skipper Jasmine Titmuss has been in fine form with the ball. She picked up a wicket for 16 runs in the season opener of the Hong Kong Women's T20. In the second encounter, she returned figures of 2/12.

#1 Mariko Hill (Jade Jets)

Jade Jets' Markio Hill is a must-pick in your Dream11 team considering her all-round abilities. In the season opener, she top-scored with 29 runs off 30 balls and also picked up three wickets for 15 runs.

In the previous match, she amassed 56 runs from 47 deliveries and became the first batter to score a half-century this season.

Jade Jets beat Bauhinia Stars by 17 runs to win the Hong Kong Premier League. — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) June 21, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra