BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Women's T20, Match 4

Bauhinia Stars Women (BHS) will be up against Jade Jets Women (JJ) in the fourth match of Hong Kong Women's T20 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Sunday.

Bauhinia Stars Women will be disappointed with their performances in the first two matches of Hong Kong Women's T20, losing to Jade Jets Women on both ocassions. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility in the upcoming match. Jade Jets Women, on the other hand, will head into the encounter high on confidence, having won their first two matches. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum on Sunday.

BHS vs JJ Probable Playing 11 Today

BHS XI

Kary Chan (C), Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad (WK), Maryam Bibi, Mei Wai Siu, Amanda Cheung, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Jennifer Alumbro, Maheen Haider, Alishba Kanwal, Mya Gardner.

JJ XI

Jasmine Titmuss (C), Tammy Chu, Lemon Cheung (WK), Betty Chan, Keenu Gill, Tinaz Karbhari, Iqra Sahar, Heiley Lui, Nicole Fernandes, Katy Gibbons, Natural Yip.

Match Details

BHS vs JJ, Match 4, Hong Kong Women's T20

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club generally favors the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this ground. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 103 runs.

Today’s BHS vs JJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shanzeen Shahzad: Shahzad has been in great touch with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 87.00. She is also the leading run-scorer for her side in the Hong Kong Women's T20.

Batters

Keenu Gill: Gill has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. She has scored 33 runs while also picking up three wickets in two matches.

Emma Lai: Lai didn't perform as per expectations in the Hong Kong Women's T20, scoring only 12 runs in two outings. But she is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Sunday.

All-rounders

Mariko Hill: Hill is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side. She has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 110-plus and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Maryam Bibi: Bibi has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.52 while also scoring eight runs in two matches. She is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture.

Bowlers

Maheen Haider: Haider has been one of the most economical bowlers for her side in the last two matches, scalping a wicket at an economy rate of just 3.50. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Jasmine Titmuss: Titmuss will lead the bowling attack for Jade Jets Women in the upcoming match. She has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction team

Kary Chan (BHS) - 137 points

Maheen Haider (BHS) - 96 points

Amanda Cheung (BHS) - 64 points

Maryam Bibi (BHS) - 57 points

Jasmine Titmuss (JJ) - 48 points

Important Stats for BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction team

Shanzeen Shahzad: 87 runs in 2 matches; SR - 87.00

Mariko Hill: 85 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 110.38 and ER - 6.14

Keenu Gill: 33 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 68.75 and ER - 4.00

Ruchitha Venkatesh: 12 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 48.00 and ER - 4.50

Maryam Bibi: 8 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 72.72 and ER - 6.52

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Hong Kong Women's T20)

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shanzeen Shahzad, Tinaz Karbhari, Keenu Gill, Emma Lai, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Jasmine Titmuss, Betty Chan, Maheen Haider.

Captain: Keenu Gill. Vice-captain: Kary Chan.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shanzeen Shahzad, Tinaz Karbhari, Keenu Gill, Emma Lai, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Jasmine Titmuss, Betty Chan, Maheen Haider.

Captain: Mariko Hill. Vice-captain: Keenu Gill.

Edited by Samya Majumdar