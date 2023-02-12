BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women All Stars T20 Series, Match 2

The second match of the Women All Stars T20 Series will see Jade Jets (JJ) face the Bauhinia Stars (BHS) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will try their best to start on a winning note. The Bauhinia Stars will give it their all to win the match, but the Jade Jets are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BHS vs JJ Match Details

The second match of the Women All Stars T20 Series will be played on February 12 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHS vs JJ, Match 2

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can grind it out in the middle will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

BHS vs JJ Form Guide

BHS - Will be playing their first match

JJ - Will be playing their first match

BHS vs JJ Probable Playing XI

BHS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Maryam Bibi, Mya Gardner, Amy Lai, Joyleen Kaur, Kary Chan, Charlotte Chan, Amanda Cheung, Jennifer Alumbro, Maheen Haider, and Akasha Yousaf.

JJ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Natural Yip (wk), Lemon Cheung, Pull To, Mehreen Yousaf, Keenu Gill, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Rai Angeline, Iqra Sahar, Christine Lovino, and Maira Balochh.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Cheung

L Cheung is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has the chance of facing the maximum number of deliveries. Hence, she has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Shahzad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Bradley

M Bibi and G Bradley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Yousaf played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Chan

B Chan and K Chan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Gibbons is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Poon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Sahar and K Poon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Yousaf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHS vs JJ match captain and vice-captain choices

G Bradley

G Bradley will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

B Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Chan as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She is a good pick for the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BHS vs JJ, Match 2

K Chan

B Chan

M Bibi

K Gibbons

G Bradley

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Cheung

Batters: G Bradley, M Bibi

All-rounders: B Chan, K Chan, K Gibbons, C Chan, K Gill

Bowlers: A Yousaf, I Sahar, K Poon

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Cheung

Batters: M Bibi, M Yousaf, G Bradley

All-rounders: B Chan, K Chan, K Gibbons

Bowlers: A Yousaf, I Sahar, K Poon, H Lui

