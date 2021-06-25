BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Hong Kong Women's T20 League - June 27, 2021

The Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will clash in the third match of Hong Kong Women’s T20 League at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on Sunday.

The Bauhinia Stars have been impressive in all three departments so far with two back-to-back wins. Their top-order is strong enough to handle the Jets bowlers and will aim to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Jade Jets have looked a relatively weaker side as they were pretty sloppy on the field and couldn’t live up to the expectations. With one final opportunity in their hands, they will look to shine in all aspects of the game and bag a win.

Squads to choose from

Bauhinia Stars

Alison Siu, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Jennifer Alumbro, Anum Ahmad, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Maheen Haider, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies.

Jade Jets

Pull To, Tammy Chu, Tinaz Karbhari, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Jasmine Titmuss, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Rajvir Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung

Probable Playing XIs

Bauhinia Stars

Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Jennifer Alumbro, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Amanda Cheung, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

Jade Jets

Pull To, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung(wk), Jasmine Titmuss(c), Betty Chan, Tinaz Karbhari, Katy Gibbons, Charlotte Chan, Tammy Chu, Rajvir Kaur

Match Details

Match: Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets, Match 3

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Date and Time (IST): 27th June, 7:00 AM

Pitch report

The wicket at Mission Road Ground is a sporting one with both batters and bowlers getting their fair share. With shorter boundaries on offer, we can expect batters to go for their shots in the powerplay overs.

120 is the first innings average, with Jade Jets players using the conditions perfectly on both occasions.

Hong Kong Women's T20 League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BHS vs JJ)

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hiu Ying Cheung, Tinaz Karbhari, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jaswinder Kaur, Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Keenu Gill, Betty Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

Captain: Mariko Hill Vice-captain: Keenu Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emma Lai, Tinaz Karbhari, Pull To, Jaswinder Kaur, Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Maryam Bibi, Keenu Gill, Betty Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

Captain: Tinaz Karbhari Vice-captain: Maryam Bibi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee