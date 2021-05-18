BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hong Kong Women's T20 Match - May 19th, 2021

The Bauhinia Stars will lock horns with Jade Jets in the season opener of the Hong Kong Women's T20 League at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The two teams will face each other in a three-match T20 series, with the team winning the most number of games taking home the trophy. Both sides are filled with experienced and youth players and will thus give each other tough competition.

With several international stars on both sides, one can expect a mouth-watering clash when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Bauhinia Stars

Alison Siu, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Jennifer Alumbro, Anum Ahmad, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Maheen Haider, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies.

Jade Jets

Pull To, Tammy Chu, Tinaz Karbhari, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Jasmine Titmuss, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Rajvir Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung

Predicted Playing XI

Bauhinia Stars

Jenefer Davies, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Amanda Cheung, Maryam Bibi, Connie Wong, Kary Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider, Anum Ahmed.

Jade Jets

Hiu Ying Cheung, Katy Gibbons, Tinaz Karbhari, Pull To, Jasmine Titmuss, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Iqra Sahar, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan.

Match Details

Match: Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets, Match 1

Date & Time: 19th May 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

A neutral pitch awaits both sides on Wednesday afternoon. The venue has seen a fair contest between bat and ball. We're in for an exciting contest as both batters and bowlers will get their part of the share from the wicket.

Pacers will have the upper hand when compared to spinners, with some extra swing on offer. They will look to make the best use of the fine conditions.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BHS v JJ Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hiu Ying Cheung, Ruchita Venkatesh, Katy Gibbons, Tinaz Karbhari, Connie Wong, Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Kary Chan, Betty Chan, Alison Siu, Ashley Hung.

Captain: Connie Wong Vice-Captain: Jasmine Titmuss

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hiu Ying Cheung, Ruchita Venkatesh, Katy Gibbons, Jaswinder Kaur, Connie Wong, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan, Betty Chan, Anum Ahmed, Iqra Sahar.

Captain: Hiu Ying Cheung Vice-Captain: Jasmine Titmuss