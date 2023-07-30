BHU vs CHN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 6

The 6th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan (BHU) squaring off against China (CHN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHU vs CHN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

China have lost both of their last two matches. Bhutan, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in two appearances.

Looking at the performances of both teams, the Bhutan outfit is expected to win this encounter.

BHU vs CHN Match Details

The 6th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 30 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHU vs CHN, Match 6

Date and Time: 30th July 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Myanmar and Thailand, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BHU vs CHN Form Guide

BHU - W L

CHN - L L

BHU vs CHN Probable Playing XI

BHU Playing XI

No injury updates

S Chhetri, Sonam Chophel (wk), S Pradhan (c), Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Tenjin Rabgey, Kishen Ghalley, T Wangchuk, Namgay Thinley, Anand Mongar, Sherab Loday

CHN Playing XI

No injury updates

Deng Jinqi, Yin Chenhao, Zhuang Zelin, Zhao Tianle, Tian Senqun, Wei Guolei, Liuyang Wang (wk), Wang QI (c), Xie Kunkun, Luo Shilin, Ma Qiancheng

BHU vs CHN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Guolei

W Guolei is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Chophel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Rabgey

S Loday and T Rabgey are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Ghalley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Thinley

S Pradhan and N Thinley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Phuntsho is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Dorji

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Qi and K Dorji. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Wangchuk is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHU vs CHN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thinley

N Thinley will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 129 points in the last two matches.

K Dorji

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Dorji as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 141 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BHU vs CHN, Match 6

N Thinley

K Dorji

T Phuntsho

T Wangchuk

T Rabgey

Bhutan vs China Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bhutan vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Guolei

Batters: S Loday, T Rabgey

All-rounders: N Thinley (c), S Pradhan, T Phuntsho, T Senqun

Bowlers: W Qi, T Wangchuk, K Dorji (vc), S Yeshey

Bhutan vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Guolei

Batters: K Ghalley, T Rabgey

All-rounders: N Thinley, S Pradhan, T Phuntsho (vc), T Senqun, Z Chen

Bowlers: W Qi, T Wangchuk, K Dorji (c)