BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC ODI Men's Challenge, Match 6

The sixth match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenge will see Bhutan (BHU) and Iran (IRN) lock horns at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday. February 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction.

Both Bhutan and Iran started their campaigns on the wrong note. While Bhutan were completely outplayed by Bahrain, Iran were edged out by a resilient Maldives side.

Although both teams have a decent roster, Iran will start as the clear favorites with the likes of Afarin and Emran in good form. However, Bhutan have some talent to fall back on as well and should ideally fancy a win against Iran.

All in all, an intriguing game beckons with both teams eager to kickstart their campaigns with a win.

BHU vs IRN Match Details

Bhutan and Iran face off in Match 6 of the ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHU vs IRN, ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

BHU vs IRN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bhutan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bhutan.

Bhutan probable playing 11

Manoj Adhikari (wk), Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho, Tashi Jamtsho, Tashi Phuntsho, Namgang Chejay, Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Jigme Singye (c), Ranjung Dorji, Suprit Pradhan, and Sonam Yeshi.

Iran injury/team news

No injury concerns for Iran.

Iran probable playing 11

Yousef Shadzehisarjou, Emran Shahbakhsh, Abbas Ali Raeisi, Arshad Mazarzei (wk), Zahed Afarin, Ali Mohammadipour, Abdo Ebrahimipour (c), Nader Zahediafzal, Abdol Ebrahimipour, Masood Jayezeh, and Moein Khorsand.

BHU vs IRN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Arshad Mazarzei (4 matches, 7 runs, Average: 1.75)

Arshad Mazarzei has only seven runs in his last four matches and is unable to get going in the top order. He is experienced and is handy with the ball as well. Although Manoj Adhikari is not a bad option either, Mazarzei is a decent option for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Thinley Jamtsho (30(34) in the previous game)

Thinley Jamtsho was Bhutan's top performer with the bat, scoring 30 runs off just 34 balls in the previous game. He has scores of 30, 37, 51, and 39 in his last four white-ball matches, holding him in good stead. Given his recent form, Jamtsho is a fine pick for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdo Ebrahimipour (2/47 in the previous game)

Abdo Ebrahimipour picked up two wickets and conceded only 47 runs in the previous game. He is one of Iran's go-to bowlers with the new ball and can hold his own with the bat too. With Abdo likely to play a big role with bat and ball, he is a must-have in your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sonam Yeshi (1/28 in the previous game)

Sonam Yeshi had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up one wicket and conceding only 28 runs against Bahrain. Yeshi should enjoy the conditions on offer, with spin being key at the venue.

With Yeshi likely to bowl with the new ball and in the middle overs, he becomes an important pick for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

BHU vs IRN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zahed Afarin

Zahed Afarin was the standout player for Iran in their previous game against Maldives. He scored 29 runs and picked up five wickets with the ball. He is likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, making him a fine captaincy pick for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

Namgay Thinley

Namgay Thinley is a talented all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. He scored 16 runs off 24 balls and also showed glimpses of his bowling ability in his spell of 7-0-24-0. Given his skill set, Thinley is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Zahed Afarin 5/22 in the previous game Yousef Shadzehisarjou 24(53) in the previous game Masood Jayezeh 3/41 in the previous game Suprit Pradhan 2/18 in the previous game Thinley Jamtsho 30(34) in the previous game

BHU vs IRN match expert tips for ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023

Masood Jayezeh had a fine outing in the previous game against Maldives, picking up three wickets. He is a talented bowler whose off-breaks should prove to be a handful for Bhutan. If he is able to find his groove early in his spell, Jayezeh is a top pick for your BHU vs IRN Dream11 prediction team.

BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Mazarzei, M Adhikari

Batters: R Mikyo, M Yousef

Allrounders: T Jamtsho, N Thinley, Z Afarin, A Ebrahimipour

Bowlers: S Pradhan, M Jayazeh, S Yeshi

BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHU vs IRN Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Adhikari

Batters: R Mikyo, M Yousef, E Shahbaksh, G Ghalley

Allrounders: T Jamtsho, N Thinley, Z Afarin, A Ebrahimipour

Bowlers: S Pradhan, M Jayazeh

