BHU vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 4

The 4th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan (BHU) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHU vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia won their last match of the tournament against China by 8 wickets. Bhutan, on the other hand, secured a victory against Myanmar by 31 runs.

It is expected to be a tightly fought contest, but Malaysia are likely to continue their momentum due to their current form and experience.

BHU vs MAL Match Details

The 4th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 27 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHU vs MAL, Match 4

Date and Time: 27th July 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Myanmar and Bhutan, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

BHU vs MAL Form Guide

BHU - W

MAL - W

BHU vs MAL Probable Playing XI

BHU Playing XI

No injury updates

Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Karma Dorji, S Chhetri, Tenjin Rabgey, Kishen Ghalley, S Pradhan (c), T Wangchuk, Gakul Ghalley, Sonam Chophel (wk), Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Rizwan Haider, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz (wk), Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Vijay Unni

BHU vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Chophel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Amir

S Loday and M Amir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Z Zulkifle played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Unni

V Unni and N Thinley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Dorji is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHU vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ezat

S Ezat will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He took 7 wickets in the last match.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 19 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BHU vs MAL, Match 4

N Thinley

S Ezat

P Singh

V Unni

V Singh

Bhutan vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bhutan vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: S Loday, Z Zulkifle, M Amir

All-rounders: N Thinley, V Unni (c), V Singh, T Phuntsho

Bowlers: S Ezat (vc), P Singh, R Haider

Bhutan vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: S Loday, T Rabgey

All-rounders: N Thinley (vc), V Unni, V Singh (c), T Phuntsho, S Pradhan

Bowlers: S Ezat, P Singh, K Dorji