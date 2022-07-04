BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, Match 5

Bhutan (BHU) will lock horns with Maldives (MLD) in Match 5 of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series on Monday, July 4. The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi will host this contest.

Bhutan are currently rock bottom of the points table after failing to win either of their two matches. They were defeated by Malaysia by 39 runs in their last match. Maldives, on the other hand, are second in the standings, having won their opening fixture against Thailand by seven wickets.

This promises to be an interesting contest, but Maldives will be favorites given their superior early form.

BHU vs MLD Probable Playing 11 Today

BHU XI

Namgay Thinley, Jigme Singye (C), Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Suprit Pradhan, Manoj Adhikari (WK), Tenzin Wangchuk, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

MLD XI

Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Azyan Farhath (C), Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Azzam (WK), Hassan Rasheed, Ibrahim Hassan, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Nashath, Leem Shafeeq, Ibrahim Rizan.

Match Details

Match: BHU vs MLD, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 5.

Date and Time: 4th July 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on. The batters are likely to struggle and wickets could fall at regular intervals as the bowlers will get enough help from the pitch.

Regardless, batting first should be the preferred option for both teams. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 97.

Today’s BHU vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohamed Rishwan: Rishwan played a crucial 38-run knock at a strike rate of 115.15 in the last match against Thailand with his teammates struggling to score. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for this match.

Batters

Ibrahim Rizan: Although Rizan failed to contribute with the bat in the last match, he picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00, making him a handy option.

Thinley Jamtsho: Jamtsho is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball in hand. He has scored 15 runs and also scalped two wickets in two matches.

All-rounders

Leem Shafeeq: Shafeeq could be a good utility player for your fantasy team for Monday's match. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.60 in the last match and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling performance.

Ngawang Thinley: Thinley has bowled brilliantly in the last couple of matches, picking up five crucial wickets at an economy rate of 6.87. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Namgay Thinley: Thinley could be the difference between the two teams in Sunday's match because of his batting ability in the lower middle-order. He has scored 42 runs and also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Sonam Yeshi: Yeshi is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for Maldives. He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Ngawang Thinley (Bhutan) - 163 points.

Namgay Thinley (Bhutan) - 124 points.

Sonam Yeshi (Bhutan) - 105 points.

Leem Shafeeq (Maldives) - 97 points.

Umar Adam (Maldives) - 75 points.

Important Stats for BHU vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Ngawang Thinley: Five wickets in two matches; ER - 6.87.

Namgay Thinley: 42 runs and two wickets in two matches; SR - 80.76 and ER - 9.12.

Sonam Yeshi: Three wickets in two matches; ER - 4.00.

Leem Shafeeq: Three wickets in one match; ER - 3.60.

Umar Adam: Two wickets in one match; ER - 8.50.

BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Today

Bhutan vs Maldives Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed-Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Thinley Jamtsho, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Leem Shafeeq, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Ibrahim-Hassan, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Ngawang Thinley | Vice-captain: Umar Adam.

Bhutan vs Maldives Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Rizan, Thinley Jamtsho, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Leem Shafeeq, Ngawang Thinley, Ibrahim-Hassan, Tenzin Wangchuk, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Umar Adam | Vice-captain: Ahmed Hassan.

