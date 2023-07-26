The second encounter of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan square off against Myanmar at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 26.

The Asian region qualifiers are split into two sub-regional qualifiers in preparation for the most anticipated T20 World Cup 2024. Qualifier B will commence on July 26, featuring teams from Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand. The victorious side will move to the regional final.

Bhutan will be led by Suprit Pradhan. They last played an international series in July 2022 in the Quadrangular T20 series when they lost to Malaysia in the final by nine wickets. They would be eager to make amends in this tournament.

On the other hand, Myanmar will be led by Htet Lin Aung. These two sides last met in a similar tournament way back in 2018 when Bhutan came out on top by 39 runs. Myanmar will be aiming to reverse their fortunes.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BHU vs MYN Dream11 game.

#3 Htet Lin Aung (MYN) - 7.5 Credits

Htet Lin Aung, the Myanmar skipper, bats at No.3 and is expected to open the bowling. He will be one of the players to watch out for from the Myanmar side.

Given his ability to perform well in both batting and bowling departments, he is destined to give a good number of fantasy points in the BHU vs MYN Dream11 game.

#2 Tenzin Wangchuk (BHU) - 5 Credits

Image Credit:- Twitter/Bhutan Cricket Official

Bhutan all-rounder Tenzin Wangchuk is a pivotal member of the Bhutan side. He opens the batting and also bowls in the crucial middle overs.

The medium-pace bowler could prove well for the Bhutan team to come out on top. He could be a good captaincy choice in the BHU vs MYN Dream11 game.

#1 Namgay Thinley (BHU) - 8.5 Credits

Image Credit:- Kuensel Online

Slow left-arm orthodox bowling all-rounder Namgay Thinley is another captain to vouch for in the BHU vs MYN Dream11 game. Interestingly, he is the other opener who is going to partner with Wangchuk.

With Thinley opening the innings with the bat and bowling his full quota of overs, we can expect him to give a good number of fantasy points.

