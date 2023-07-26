BHU vs MYN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan (BHU) squaring off against Myanmar (MYN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHU vs MYN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Nevertheless, Bhutan have various in-form and experienced players, who can help them secure a victory.

BHU vs MYN Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHU vs MYN, Match 2

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

BHU vs MYN Form Guide

BHU - Will be playing their first match

MYN - Will be playing their first match

BHU vs MYN Probable Playing XI

BHU Playing XI

No injury updates

S Chhetri (wk), S Chophel, R Mikyo, G Ghalley, S Loday, S Pradhan, N Thinley, T Phuntsho, S Yeshey, K Dorji, T Wangchuk

MYN Playing XI

No injury updates

Y Naing (wk), M Thu, H Lin, N Chansoe, T Aung, K Aye, K Linthu, P Phyo, H Lin, P Danu, K Htet

BHU vs MYN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Chhetri

S Chhetri is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Y Naing is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Ghalley

R Mikyo and G Ghalley are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Lin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Thinley

S Pradhan and N Thinley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Linthu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Yeshey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Danu and S Yeshey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Dorji is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHU vs MYN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thinley

N Thinley will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

G Ghalley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Ghalley as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Bhutan vs Myanmar, Match 2

S Pradhan

N Thinley

G Ghalley

K Linthu

R Mikyo

Bhutan vs Myanmar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bhutan vs Myanmar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Chhetri, Y Naing

Batters: S Loday, G Ghalley, H Lin, R Mikyo

All-rounders: K Linthu, N Thinley, S Pradhan

Bowlers: S Yeshey, P Danu

Bhutan vs Myanmar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Chhetri

Batters: S Loday, G Ghalley, R Mikyo

All-rounders: K Linthu, N Thinley, S Pradhan, K Aye

Bowlers: S Yeshey, P Danu, H Lin