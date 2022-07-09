BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 12

Bhutan (BHU) will lock horns with Thailand (TL) in the 12th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, July 9.

Bhutan are currently second in the standings, having won three out of their five matches. They defeated Maldives by two runs in their last game. Thailand, on the other hand, have lost all five of their matches. They fell to a 41-run defeat in their last game against the Maldives.

BHU vs TL Probable Playing 11 Today

BHU XI

Namgay Thinley, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye (C), Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Gakul Ghalley, Sherab Loday, Suprit Pradhan, Manoj Adhikari (WK), Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

TL XI

Narawit Nuntarach, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Chanchai Pengkumta (C), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Vichanath Singh, Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Thanaphon Yotharat, Khanitson Namachaikul.

Match Details

BHU vs TL, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 12

Date and Time: 9th July 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on, with the pitch providing enough assistance to the bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 85 runs.

Today’s BHU vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phiriyaphong Suanchuai: Suanchuai is Thailand's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 86 runs at a strike rate of 71.07 in five matches. He could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Sorawat Desungnoen: Although Desungnoen has failed to impress in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series so far, he cannot be overlooked for Saturday's contest. He has scored 12 runs and picked up a crucial wicket in five outings.

Thinley Jamtsho: Jamtsho is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 78 runs in addition to scalping five wickets in five matches.

All-rounders

Chanchai Pengkumta: Pengkumta can provide regular breakthroughs for Thailand with his lethal bowling. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.31 in five matches.

Ngawang Thinley: Thinley is a brilliant choice to lead your fantasy team as he has accumulated the most fantasy points among all players in the tournament. He has 12 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.06 in five matches.

Bowlers

Vichanath Singh: Singh could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Saturday. He has scored 43 runs and picked up three wickets in five matches.

Namgay Thinley: Thinley will lead Bhutan's bowling attack on Saturday, having scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in five matches. He has also scored 60 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU vs TL Dream11 prediction team

Ngawang Thinley (BHU) - 404 points

Namgay Thinley (BHU) - 369 points

Thinley Jamtsho (BHU) - 263 points

Kamron Senamontree (TL) - 229 points

Suprit Pradhan (BHU) - 192 points

Important Stats for BHU vs TL Dream11 prediction team

Ngawang Thinley: 12 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.06

Namgay Thinley: 60 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 73.17 and ER - 5.88

Thinley Jamtsho: 78 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 89.65 and ER - 8.61

Kamron Senamontree: 5 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 5.45

Suprit Pradhan: 5 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 4.46

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Today (Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series)

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phiriyaphong Suanchuai, Sorawat Desungnoen, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Chanchai Pengkumta, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Vichanath Singh, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Ngawang Thinley. Vice-captain: Thinley Jamtsho.

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phiriyaphong Suanchuai, Sorawat Desungnoen, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Chanchai Pengkumta, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Kamron Senamontree, Vichanath Singh, Namgay Thinley.

Captain: Ngawang Thinley. Vice-captain: Suprit Pradhan.

