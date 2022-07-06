BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 6

Bhutan (BHU) will take on Thailand (TL) in the sixth match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, July 6.

Bhutan lost their first two games against Malaysia before beating Maldives to get off the mark in the tournament. Thailand, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in this series, losing against both Maldives and Malaysia.

BHU vs TL Probable Playing 11 today

Bhutan: Namgay Thinley, Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Namgang Chejay, Jigme Singye (c), Gakul Ghalley, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Manoj Adhikari (wk), Sonam Yeshi.

Thailand: Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (wk), Vichanath Singh, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Chanchai Pengkumta (c), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Thanadon Buree, Kamron Senamontree, Khanitson Namchaikul.

Match Details

BHU vs TL, Match 6, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 6th 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is usually a decent one to bat on, with a score of around 140-150 being par at the venue. However, the spinners might find some purchase off the surface.

Today’s BHU vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phiriyapong Suanchuai has looked decent with the bat in the competition, getting some substantial runs in the Thai middle order.

Batter

Thinley Jamtsho, a key batter for Thailand, has also picked up three wickets in the series.

All-rounder

Ngawang Thinley has been excellent with the ball, taking with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.40.

Bowler

Namgay Thinley has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, claiming five scalps and scoring 59 runs in three innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Namgay Thinley (BHU): 233 points

Ngawang Thinley (BHU): 193 points

Jigme Singye (BHU): 150 points

Thinley Jamtsho (BHU): 134 points

Vichanath Singh (TL): 60 points

Important stats for BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Namgay Thinley: 59 runs & 5 wickets

Ngawang Thinley: 5 wickets

Jigme Singye: 28 runs & 3 wickets

Thinley Jamtsho: 31 runs & 3 wickets

Vichanath Singh: 13 runs & 1 wicket

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bhutan vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Narawit Nuntarach, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Chanchai Pengkumta, Jigme Singye, Ngawang Thinley, Vichanath Singh, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi, Thanadon Buree.

Captain: Namgay Thinley. Vice-captain: Ngawang Thinley.

Dream11 Team for Bhutan vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Sorawat Desungnoen, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Chanchai Pengkumta, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Vichanath Singh, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Thinley Jamtsho. Vice-captain: Jigme Singye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far