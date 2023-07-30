BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

The eighth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan (BHU) go up against Thailand (TL) at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BHU vs TL Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bhutan have won two of their three games and are third in the points table. They won their last game against China by 95 runs. Thailand, meanwhile, have won both their games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Myanmar by 101 runs.

BHU vs TL Match Details

The eighth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 will be played on July 31 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 6:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: BHU vs TL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: July 31, 2023; 6:30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

BHU vs TL Pitch Report

The track at Bayuemas Oval Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Pacers are expected to enjoy bowling to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters will have to bide their time in the middle before playing big shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 112.

BHU vs TL Form Guide (Last Match)

Bhutan: W

Thailand: W

BHU vs TL probable playing XIs for today’s match

BHU Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BHU Probable Playing XI

S Chhetri (wk), Sonam Chophel, S Pradhan (C), T Wangchuk, Tenjin Rabgey, Karma Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Tashi Phuntsho, Anand Mongar, Namgay Thinley, Sherab Loday

TL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TL Probable Playing XI

Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Narawit Nuntarach (C), Khanitson Namchaikul, Sorawat Desungnoen, Kamron Senamontree, J Coetzee, Robert Raina, Satarut Rungrueang, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Sarawut Maliwan, A Yadav (wk)

BHU vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Satarut Rungrueang (2 matches, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 21.43)

Rungrueang is a quality batter who also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He will hope to play a big knock here.

Top Batter pick

Tenjin Rabgey (3 matches, 81 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 86.17 and Economy Rate: 3.33)

Rabgey is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 81 runs in three games at a strike rate of 86.17 and picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Jandre Coetzee (2 matches, 40 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.93 and Economy Rate: 1.20)

Coetzee is a genuine match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 137.93 in two games and also taken four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Nopphon Senamontree (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.31)

Senamontree is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution here. He has garnered four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.31.

BHU vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices

Namgay Thinley

Thinley is an unquestionable choice for captaincy. He has scored 29 runs and picked up six wickets in three games.

Jandre Coetzee

Coetzee has bowled well and can smash around with the bat, too. He has picked up four wickets and scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 137.93 in two games.

Five must-picks with players stats for BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Namgay Thinley 29 runs and 6 wickets in 3 games

Jandre Coetzee 40 runs and 4 wickets in 2 games

Tashi Phuntsho 11 runs and 5 wickets in 3 games

Suprit Pradhan 86 runs and 2 wickets in 3 games

Tenjin Rabgey 81 runs and 1 wicket in 3 games

BHU vs TL Match Expert Tips

Namgay Thinley has a wide range of shots, and his power-hitting ability makes him a good pick.

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

Bhutan vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction

BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Satarut Rungrueang

Batters: Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Tenjin Rabgey

All-rounders: Jandre Coetzee, Namgay Thinley, Tashi Phuntsho, Khanitson Namchaikul, Suprit Pradhan

Bowlers: Karma Dorji, Nopphon Senamontree

BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

Bhutan vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction

BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Satarut Rungrueang

Batters: Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Akshay Yadav, Tenjin Rabgey

All-rounders: Jandre Coetzee, Namgay Thinley, Tashi Phuntsho, Khanitson Namchaikul, Anand Mongar, Robert Raina

Bowlers: Nopphon Senamontree