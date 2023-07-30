BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

The eighth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Bhutan (BHU) go up against Thailand (TL) at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, July 31.
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BHU vs TL Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Bhutan have won two of their three games and are third in the points table. They won their last game against China by 95 runs. Thailand, meanwhile, have won both their games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Myanmar by 101 runs.
BHU vs TL Match Details
The eighth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 will be played on July 31 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 6:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: BHU vs TL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023, Match 8
Date and Time: July 31, 2023; 6:30 am IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
BHU vs TL Pitch Report
The track at Bayuemas Oval Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Pacers are expected to enjoy bowling to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters will have to bide their time in the middle before playing big shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 112.
BHU vs TL Form Guide (Last Match)
Bhutan: W
Thailand: W
BHU vs TL probable playing XIs for today’s match
BHU Injury/Team News
No major injury update
BHU Probable Playing XI
S Chhetri (wk), Sonam Chophel, S Pradhan (C), T Wangchuk, Tenjin Rabgey, Karma Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Tashi Phuntsho, Anand Mongar, Namgay Thinley, Sherab Loday
TL Injury/Team News
No major injury update
TL Probable Playing XI
Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Narawit Nuntarach (C), Khanitson Namchaikul, Sorawat Desungnoen, Kamron Senamontree, J Coetzee, Robert Raina, Satarut Rungrueang, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Sarawut Maliwan, A Yadav (wk)
BHU vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Satarut Rungrueang (2 matches, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 21.43)
Rungrueang is a quality batter who also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He will hope to play a big knock here.
Top Batter pick
Tenjin Rabgey (3 matches, 81 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 86.17 and Economy Rate: 3.33)
Rabgey is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 81 runs in three games at a strike rate of 86.17 and picked up a wicket.
Top All-rounder pick
Jandre Coetzee (2 matches, 40 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.93 and Economy Rate: 1.20)
Coetzee is a genuine match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 137.93 in two games and also taken four wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Nopphon Senamontree (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.31)
Senamontree is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution here. He has garnered four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.31.
BHU vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices
Namgay Thinley
Thinley is an unquestionable choice for captaincy. He has scored 29 runs and picked up six wickets in three games.
Jandre Coetzee
Coetzee has bowled well and can smash around with the bat, too. He has picked up four wickets and scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 137.93 in two games.
Five must-picks with players stats for BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Namgay Thinley 29 runs and 6 wickets in 3 games
Jandre Coetzee 40 runs and 4 wickets in 2 games
Tashi Phuntsho 11 runs and 5 wickets in 3 games
Suprit Pradhan 86 runs and 2 wickets in 3 games
Tenjin Rabgey 81 runs and 1 wicket in 3 games
BHU vs TL Match Expert Tips
Namgay Thinley has a wide range of shots, and his power-hitting ability makes him a good pick.
BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League
BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Satarut Rungrueang
Batters: Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Tenjin Rabgey
All-rounders: Jandre Coetzee, Namgay Thinley, Tashi Phuntsho, Khanitson Namchaikul, Suprit Pradhan
Bowlers: Karma Dorji, Nopphon Senamontree
BHU vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League
BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Satarut Rungrueang
Batters: Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Akshay Yadav, Tenjin Rabgey
All-rounders: Jandre Coetzee, Namgay Thinley, Tashi Phuntsho, Khanitson Namchaikul, Anand Mongar, Robert Raina
Bowlers: Nopphon Senamontree