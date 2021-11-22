BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier

The ICC T20 Women's World Cup Asia Region Qualifiers has the Bhutan Women (BHU-W) taking on Kuwait Women (KU-W) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Bhutan Women begin their road to ICC T20 World Cup qualification against a strong Kuwait side who boast some experienced campaigners and a slew of all-rounders. Although Kuwait rely heavily on their top order, they have a solid bowling attack that will be key for them in this tournament. However, Bhutan's balance and depth in their batting unit might hand them the favorites tag ahead of this much-awaited clash in Dubai on Monday.

BHU-W vs KU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

KU-W XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Amna Tariq (c), Siobhan Gomez, Maria Jasvi, Maryyam Ashraf, Mariamma Hyder, Aakriti Bose (wk), Aaliya Hussain, Glenda Mendes and Shanti Balasubramani

BHU-W XI

Sonam Choden, Yeshey Choden, Yeshey Wangmo (c), Dechen Wangmo, Tshering Zangmo, Eva Yangzom, Pema Seldon, Karma Dema, Sonam Peldon (wk), Anju Gurung and Tshering Yangchen

Match Details

BHU-W vs KU-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, Match 3

Date and Time: 22nd November 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the ICC Academy with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle before going big in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sonam Paldon: Sonam Paldon is one of the best batters in the Bhutan line-up, with her ability to rotate the strike in the middle overs being key. Although she is expected to bat in the lower-middle order, Paldon should score some runs in this game, making her a must-have in your BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Yshey Choden: Yshey Choden is expected to bat in the top order for Bhutan, given her explosive batting prowess. She has a decent record in this format and should come good against Kuwait's bowling attack.

All-rounder

Priyada Murali: Priyada Murali is surely one to watch out for in this tournament and for good reason. The Kuwait captain is capable of scoring big runs and picking up crucial wickets. With the conditions also likely to suit her, Murali is a must-have in your BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Maria Jasvi: Maria Jasvi has built a reputation for picking up wickets with the new ball for Kuwait, holding her in good stead ahead of the game. With there being some swing on offer for the pacers, Jasvi should pick up a wicket or two in this game and deliver valuable fantasy points.

Top 3 best players to pick in BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 prediction team

Priyada Murali (KU-W)

Maria Jasvi (KU-W)

Dechen Wangmo (BHU-W)

Important stats for BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 prediction team

Priyada Murali - 168 runs in 11 T20I matches, SR: 68.01

Maria Jasvi - 7 wickets in 10 T20I matches, SR: 27.0

Dechen Wangmo - 45 runs and 5 wickets in 4 T20I matches

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Paldon, S Choden, Y Choden, Z Jilani, D Wangmo, M Omar, P Murali, Y Wangmo, M Jasvi, M Hyder and T Yangchen

Captain: P Murali. Vice-captain: D Wangmo

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Paldon, S Choden, K Dema, Z Jilani, D Wangmo, A Hussain, P Murali, Y Wangmo, M Jasvi, M Hyder and T Yangchen

Captain: D Wangmo. Vice-captain: M Jasvi

Edited by Samya Majumdar

