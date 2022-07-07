BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 8

Bhutan (BHU) will take on Maldives (MAL) in the eighth match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, July 7.

Bhutan started their campaign with two losses, but have bounced back with two successive wins. They are currently second in the points table. The Maldives, on the other hand, won their first encounter before losing two in a row. They are third in the standings.

BHU vs MLD Probable Playing 11 today

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho, Namgay Thinley, Sherab Loday, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Namgang Chejay, Suprit Pradhan, Jigme Singye (c), Manoj Adhikari (wk), Gakul Ghalley, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Maldives: Abdullah Shahid, Azyan Farhath (c), Mohamed Rishwan, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Hassan Rasheed, Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Leem Shafeeg.

Match Details

BHU vs MLD, Match 8, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 7th 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi could be a decent one to bat on, with a score of around 140-150 being par at the venue. However, there might be some turn available for the spinners, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s BHU vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Rishwan has been batting well in the competition, smashing 64 runs at a strike rate of 130.61.

Batter

Azyan Farhath has bowled in only two innings, but has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 5.25. He can also chip in with the bat.

All-rounder

Ngawang Thinley has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.41. He is yet to make a mark with the bat.

Bowler

Namgay Thinley has been in top form with the ball, picking up five wickets. He also has 60 runs to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Team

Ngawang Thinley (BHU): 315 points

Namgay Thinley (BHU): 252 points

Azyan Farhath (MLD): 187 points

Umar Adam (MLD): 161 points

Thinley Jamtsho (BHU): 155 points

Important stats for BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Team

Ngawang Thinley: 9 wickets

Namgay Thinley: 60 runs & 5 wickets

Thinley Jamtsho: 39 runs & 3 wickets

Azyan Farhath: 33 runs & 5 wickets

Umar Adam: 4 wickets

BHU vs MLD Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bhutan vs Maldives - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Azyan Farhath, Thinley Jamtsho, Umar Adam, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Ibrahim Hassan, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Ngawang Thinley. Vice-captain: Azyan Farhath.

Dream11 Team for Bhutan vs Maldives - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Rishwan, Azyan Farhath, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Umar Adam, Leem Shafeeg, Jigme Singye, Ngawang Thinley, Ibrahim Hassan, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshi.

Captain: Namgay Thinley. Vice-captain: Umar Adam.

