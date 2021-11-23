BHU-W vs NEP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 6

Bhutan Women (BHU-W) will take on Nepal Women (NEP-W) in match number six of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Bhutan Women had a winning start to their campaign, beating Kuwait Women by 40 runs. Meanwhile, Nepal Women, who lost their opener against Hong Kong Women, will be eager to get off the mark today.

BHU-W vs NEP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bhutan Women: Ngawang Choden, Sonam Paldon (wk), Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Choden (c), Tshering Zangmo, Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Yesey Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Karma Samten, Tshering Yangchen

Nepal Women: Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Saraswati Kumari, Karuna Bhandari, Sabnam Rai, Sarita Magar, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi

Match Details

BHU-W vs NEP-W, Match 6, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier

Date & Time: November 23rd 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai is a decent one to bat on. It does offer some turn for the spinners and more of the same can be expected for today's game.

Today’s BHU-W vs NEP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sonam Paldon looked good for her 11 in the first game, but she couldn’t kick on and get a big score. The Bhutanese wicketkeeper-batter would be keen to make amends today.

Batter

Nepal's Indu Barma batted at no.4 against Hong Kong Women and made a solid contribution, scoring 31 off 37 balls.

All-rounders

Dechen Wangmo had an all-round impact as she played a crucial role in Bhutan Women’s win over Kuwait Women. She scored 17 runs in addition to picking up two wickets.

Nepal Women opener Sita Rana Magar top-scored with 40 against Hong Kong Women. She also took one wicket.

Bowler

Bhutan's Karma Samten bowled just 3.3 overs and returned with figures of 2/9 against Kuwait Women.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU-W vs NEP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Dechen Wangmo (BHU-W): 91 points

Sita Rana Magar (NP-W): 89 points

Tshering Zangmo (BHU-W): 85 points

Karma Samten (BHU-W): 68 points

Indu Barma (NP-W): 42 points

Important stats for BHU-W vs NEP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sita Rana Magar: 40 runs & 1 wicket

Dechen Wangmo: 17 runs & 2 wickets

Karma Samten: 2 wickets

BHU-W vs NEP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sonam Paldon, Indu Barma, Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Karuna Bhandari, Sabnam Rai, Karma Samten

Captain: Dechen Wangmo. Vice-captain: Sita Rana Magar

Dream11 Team for Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kajal Shrestha, Indu Barma, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Sabnam Rai, Saraswati Kumari, Karma Samten

Captain: Sita Rana Magar. Vice-captain: Tshering Zangmo

