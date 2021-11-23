BI vs BH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 1

Birbhum Ironman (BI) will take on Bankura Horses (BH) in the first match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

The three-week tournament begins on November 23. Forty matches will be played before the winner emerges on December 12. The tournament presents an ideal opportunity for local talents to express themselves and prove their worth.

Both Birbhum Ironman and Bankura Horses have inexperienced squads, with only a handful of players having the experience of playing official T20s.

BI vs BH Probable Playing XIs

BI XI

Priyojit Ghosh, Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Goswami, Subhrajit Das, Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Golam Mustafa.

BH XI

Sudipta Chatterjee, Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi, Bikram Gorai, Samir Dhibar, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, Bibek Kauri.

Match Details

Match: BI vs BH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 1.

Date and Time: November 23, 2021; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the batters, going by past games on this track. Bowlers will look to make the best of the conditions in the morning, and pick up wickets in the powerplay. A score of 160 runs could be a par one.

Today’s BI vs BH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Chatterjee could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can score key runs as well.

Batters

S Mandal played for Barrackpore Blasters in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. Mandal was in decent touch with the bat, also picking up four wickets in four matches.

All-rounders

B Gorai could prove to be an interesting all-round asset for his side. Although not much is known about his career stats, he has been picked by plenty of fantasy users.

Meanwhile, S Gupta has played for Bengal in four T20s, and has also taken part in a few List A games. In the Bengal T20 Challenge, he scored 184 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 128.67.

Bowlers

G Mustafa was a part of the Krishnanagar Challengers side in Bengal T20 2021. He picked up a solitary wicket in three games.

Five best players to pick in BI vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S Gupta (BI).

G Mustafa (BI).

S Mandal (BH).

B Gorai (BH).

A Roy (BI).

Key stats for BI vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S Gupta: 184 runs in Bengal T20 Challenge.

G Mustafa: 1 wicket in Bengal T20 Challenge.

S Mandal: 4 wickets in Bengal T20 Challenge.

A Roy: 15 runs in Bengal T20 Challenge.

BI vs BH Dream11 Prediction

BI vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Chatterjee, P Ghosh, S Mandal, A Sinha, A Saha, B Gorai, S Goswami, S Gupta, P Banerjee, A Roy, G Mustafa.

Captain: B Gorai. Vice-Captain: S Gupta.

BI vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Chatterjee, S Mandal, A Sinha, S Garai, A Saha, B Gorai, S Goswami, S Gupta, P Banerjee, A Roy, DK Das.

Captain: A Sinha. Vice-Captain: S Mandal.

