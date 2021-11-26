BIC vs MOCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 8

Biplabi Chandarnagore (BIC) will take on Maharaja of Cooch Behar (MOCB) in the eighth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Both teams will start their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns today. Although both sets of players don't have a lot of experience in this format, they will be looking to showcase their talents and make the most of the opportunity. Conditions could play a big factor in determining who comes out on top in this fixture.

BIC vs MOCB Probable Playing 11 Today

BIC XI

Arindam Ghosh, Anup Samaddar, Satadru Kundu, Saikat Banerjee, Tirthankhar Bhandari, Suraj Chowdhury, Saujan Biswas, Bibek Paswan, Rohan Pandey, MD Imran Ansari, Prayas Ghoshal

MOCB XI

MD Joy Routh, Santa Bhattacharya, Snehasis Saha, Sukumar Barman, Subham Sarkar, Nayeem Hoque, Mahadeb Dutta, Pintu Routh, Debtanu Baidya, Arindam Kumar Sen, Kalyan Barm

Match Details

BIC vs MOCB, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 26th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs. A score of 160 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s BIC vs MOCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Barman could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

A Samaddar will be the player to watch out for from the Biplabi Chandarnagore camp. Samaddar has accumulated 974 runs at an average of well above 45.

All-rounders

T Bhandari could prove to be a valuable all-rounder for his side. He has taken 52 wickets and scored 726 runs in his career.

S Sarkar has scored 1653 runs and scalped 94 wickets in his career. He will be a great captaincy choice for your BIC vs MOCB Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

B Paswan will be looking to strike early with the ball. A wicket or two would help him get in the rhythm for the remainder of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign.

Top 5 best players to pick in BIC vs MOCB Dream11 prediction team

S Sarkar (MOCB)

S Saha (MOCB)

T Bhandari (BIC)

A Samaddar (BIC)

S Banerjee (BIC)

Important stats for BIC vs MOCB Dream11 prediction team

S Sarkar: 1653 runs and 94 wickets

T Bhandari: 726 runs and 52 wickets

A Samaddar: 974 runs

BIC vs MOCB Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

BIC vs MOCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ghosh, S Barman, A Samaddar, S Bhattacharya, S Banerjee, S Saha, T Bhandari, S Sarkar, S Biswas, B Paswan, D Baidya

Captain: S Sarkar. Vice-captain: S Saha

BIC vs MOCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Barman, A Samaddar, S Bhattacharya, S Banerjee, S Saha, T Bhandari, S Sarkar, S Biswas, B Paswan, D Baidya, M Ansari

Captain: S Banerjee. Vice-captain: A Samaddar

Edited by Samya Majumdar