Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After suffering a humiliating loss against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday, the Sydney Sixers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways as they take on high-flyers, Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. With the Docklands wicket playing true to its nature in the only game played there in the BBL so far, this is sure to be one match you wouldn't want to miss out.

Squads to pick from:

Melbourne Renegades:

Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

Sydney Sixers:

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West, Ben Manenti

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Renegades: After big wins over heavyweights, Adelaide Strikers, and Perth Scorchers, the Renegades wouldn't want to tamper with a winning combination. With Kelvin Smith dropped for this match, either of Mackenzie Harvey or Beau Webster should come in as a floater in the side. Other than the one change, the remaining should stay the same.

Possible XI: Ludeman(WK), Harper, White, Cooper(C), Nabi, Christian, Webster, Wildermuth, Richardson, Boyce and Usman Khan Shinwari.

Sydney Sixers: Lloyd Pope has been recalled after Greg West's disappointing returns against the Stars. With three express pacemen already in their midst, Pope would ideally be drafted back into the side.

The Sixers top order has not delivered yet with overseas batsmen Joe Denly and captain, Moises Henriques under pressure to uphold an inexperienced batting unit. The pressure will be on opener Jack Edwards who has not delivered yet while there's a chance for young off-spinner Ben Manenti to make his BBL debut too.

Possible XI: Denly, Hughes, Jack Edwards, Henriques(C), Silk, Phillipe(WK), Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, Pope and O' Keefe

Fantasy Tips and Predictions:

Wicket-keeper: Tim Ludeman is the ideal choice considering his expertise in the powerplay. Despite failures against Perth and Adelaide, Ludeman provides the X-Factor for the Renegades which is not the case with Josh Phillipe.

Batsmen: Moises Henriques and Cameron White are experienced players and are expected to perform consistently for their respective teams. Sam Harper has been in good form for the Renegades so far and could be a good option.

With Jack Edwards succumbing to quality bowling in each of the Sixers' matches, Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk is more reliable options to look into. Renegades captain, Tom Cooper is due for a big score and is also a viable option.

All-rounders: Overseas all-rounders, Mohammed Nabi, and Joe Denly are the ideal choices for the all-rounder spots. While Nabi has been excellent in both games for the Renegades, Denly has failed to impress with the Englishman getting out within the six overs of powerplay. If the Sixers are to get a result from the match, Denly will have to come up with the goods. Steve O'Keefe has been amongst the wickets regularly and can also be a good option to go for.

Bowlers: Usman Khan Shinwari, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius have been excellent with the ball this season with the Pakistani impressing one and all with pace and accuracy.

With the Sixers' inability to play spin well in their previous matches, Cameron Boyce is a very good option. Tom Curran's expertise at the death against the Thunder was on show with the Englishman picking three wickets in the game. You could also go for Kane Richardson, considering the Aussie international's record in the BBL.

Captain: Cameron White is due for a big score and could be backed with the mantle of captain. While the Victorian hasn't been in the best of forms, the options of Joe Denly and Moises Henriques also loom large.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Ludeman(WK), Moises Henriques, Cameron White, Daniel Hughes, Sam Harper, Joe Denly, Mohammed Nabi, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Cameron Boyce, and Usman Khan Shinwari. Captain: Cameron White

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Ludeman (WK), Cameron White, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Tom Cooper, Joe Denly, Daniel Christian, Steve O'Keefe, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, and Usman Khan Shinwari. Captain: Joe Denly

