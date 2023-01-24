BIH vs MAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Plate Final

Bihar (BIH) will be up against Manipur (MAN) in the Plate Final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Moin ul Haq Stadium in Patna on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BIH vs MAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Plate Final.

Bihar began their Ranji Trophy campaign with a win over Arunachal Pradesh in December. However, since then, they haven’t seen the face of victory and have drawn thrice while losing once. They are fourth in the Plate group with 14 points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Manipur are third in the table with 20 points. They have been in great form lately and have won all of their last three matches. They defeated Meghalaya by eight wickets recently and will be desperate to keep up that momentum.

BIH vs MAN Match Details, Plate Final

The Plate Final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will get underway on January 25 at the Moin ul Haq Stadium in Patna. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH vs MAN, Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Plate Final

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Moin ul Haq Stadium, Patna

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

BIH vs MAN Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the Ranji Trophy to be held at the Moin ul Haq Stadium in Patna. It remains to be seen how the pitch behaves but spin could prove to be important here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

BIH vs MAN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bihar: D-D-L-D-W

Manipur: W-W-W-D-L

BIH vs MAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bihar Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bihar Probable Playing 11

Basukinath Mishra, Babul Kumar, Sachin-Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Shivam Singh, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman (C), Veer Pratap Singh, Bansidhar Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Nawaz.

Manipur Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Manipur Probable Playing 11

Basir Rahman, Ronald Longjam, Langlonyamba Meitan-Keishangbam (C), Prafullomani Singh (WK), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Pheiroijam Singh, Ahmed Shah, L Kishan Singha, Rex Rajkumar Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, and Bikash Singh.

BIH vs MAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B Saurabh (6 matches, 366 runs, Average: 40.67)

B Saurabh has been wonderful for his side as a wicketkeeper. He has scored 366 runs in six games at an average of 40.67.

Top Batter pick

S Gani (6 matches, 372 runs, Average: 41.33)

S Gani has been in great touch with the bat for Bihar. He has already amassed 372 runs in six matches at an average of 41.33.

Top All-rounder pick

A Aman (6 matches, 112 runs and 24 wickets)

A Aman could prove to be a great addition as an all-rounder to your team. He has scored 112 runs and has also scalped 24 wickets at an average of 17.75.

Top Bowler pick

M Raj (4 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 20.87)

M Raj has played only four matches so far but has already taken 15 wickets. He has a bowling average of 20.87.

BIH vs MAN match captain and vice-captain choices

B Kumar

B Kumar has been nothing short of sensational so far. He has scored 469 runs in just five matches, at an average of 67. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your BIH vs MAN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Kishan Singha

L Kishan Singha has done a good job in both departments for his side. He has scored 215 runs in six matches and has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 15.42.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BIH vs MAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats B Kumar 469 runs L Kishan Singha 215 runs and 33 wickets S Gani 372 runs A Aman 112 runs and 24 wickets B Saurabh 366 runs

BIH vs MAN match expert tips

B Kumar has been in mesmerizing form with the bat in hand. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BIH vs MAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Final, Head to Head League

BIH vs MAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B Saurabh, P Singh

Batters: A Johri, B Kumar, S Gani

All-rounders: A Aman, L Kishan Singha, Sachin Kumar, V Pratap Singh

Bowlers: B Konthoujam, M Raj

BIH vs MAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Final, Grand League

BIH vs MAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: B Saurabh, P Singh

Batters: A Johri, B Kumar, S Gani

All-rounders: A Aman, L Kishan Singha, Sachin Kumar

Bowlers: B Konthoujam, M Raj, P Singh

