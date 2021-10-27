BIH-W vs AP-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy match - October 28th, 2021

Bihar Women (BIH) will lock horns with Arunachal Pradesh Women (AP) in the first game of the 2021 Senior Women's One Day League on Thursday. The List A competition will go on till November 20, 2021. A total of 37 teams will compete in six round-robin divisions.

The clash between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh is a Plate Group clash. Bihar won three games and lost as many in the last edition of the competition. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh were winless in six games last time around.

Ahead of the clash between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Sarpik Tasar Lligu (AP)

Sarpak Tasar Lligu represents Arunachal Pradesh (AP) in the domestic circuit. She was brilliant last season with the ball in the Senior Women's One Day League. She finished the last edition of the One Day league as AP's highest wicket-taker.

Lligu picked up seven wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 19.28. That included figures of 3/14 against Bihar, so she will be raring to go against them on Thursday.

#2 Nabam Tatang Yapu (AP)

Nabam Tatang Yapu also plays for Arunachal Pradesh (AP). The all-rounder impressed with her all-round skills last season. She finished as the highest run-scorer for AP n the last edition, scoring 152 runs in six matches.

Yapu also contributed with the ball, picking up four wickets in six matches. She will look to play a similar role for AP in the upcoming Senior Women's One Day League.

#1 Apurva Manoj Kumari (BIH)

Apurva Manoj Kumari is a middle-order batter who plays for Bihar in the domestic circuit. She scored 183 runs in six matches at an average of 36.6, finishing as the highest run-scorer for her side in last year's Senior Women's One Day League. That tally includes a highest score of 81 against Sikkim.

Kumari bowls occasionally, picking up two wickets in the last edition. She is a vital cog in Bihar's batting, and you should have her in your Dream11 team.

