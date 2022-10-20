BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 15

Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Goa Women (GOA-W) in the 15th match of the Senior Women's T20 League at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Goa Women have won one of their last three games and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Bihar Women, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain.

Bihar Women will try their best to win the match, but Goa Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Match Details

Match 15 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on October 20. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs GOA-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 15

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Jammu & Kashmir Women and Bihar Women, where a total of 187 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Form Guide

BIH-W - L N/R L L

GOA-W - L N/R W

BIH-W vs GOA-W Probable Playing XI

BIH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Komal Kumari (wk), Nikky Kumari, Tejaswi Alok Kumar, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Shobhna Saket, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Yashita Singh, Soni Jitendra Kumari, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, and Rachna Singh.

GOA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shikha Pandey (c), Sunanda, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Tejashwini N Duragad, Nikita Malik, Purvaja P Verlekar, Sunanda Yetrekar, Poorva Bhaidkar, Rupali Sukhadev Chavan, and Shreya Parab.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Kumari (3 matches, 16 runs)

K Kumari, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. V Gurav is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Chandeshwar (4 matches, 39 runs)

P Chandeshwar and T Alok are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Varlekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A KP Gupta (4 matches, 19 runs, 1 wicket)

A KP Gupta and A Manoj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Duragad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Pandey (2 matches, 28 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Pandey and S Pradeep. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Chavan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BIH-W vs GOA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pandey

S Pandey is one of the best players in the Goa Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already taken four wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last two matches.

P Bal Krishna

P Bal Krishna is one of the best bowler picks in Bihar Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has picked up two wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for BIH-W vs GOA-W, Match 15

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points P Bal Krishna 2 wickets 104 points S Pandey 28 runs and 4 wickets 162 points A Manoj 47 runs 84 points A KP Gupta 19 runs and 1 wicket 93 points P Chandeshwar 39 runs 53 points

Bihar Women vs Goa Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bihar Women vs Goa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bihar Women vs Goa Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Kumari, V Gurav

Batters: T Alok, P Varlekar, P Chandeshwar

All-rounders: A Manoj, T Duragad, A KP Gupta

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Pradeep, R Chavan

Bihar Women vs Goa Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bihar Women vs Goa Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Kumari

Batters: V Vivekanand, S Naik, P Chandeshwar

All-rounders: A Manoj, S Yetrekar, S Kolambkar, A KP Gupta

Bowlers: S Pandey, N Malik, P Bal Krishna

