Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Goa Women (GOA-W) in the ninth match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 prediction.
Goa Women are coming off a seven-wicket defeat to Vidharbha Women and are yet to win a game this season. They will rely heavily on Sunanda Yetrekar and Purvaja Prashant Verlekar to get off to a good start against Bihar Women, who will be playing their first game of the tournament.
BIH-W vs GOA-W Match Details, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23
The ninth match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 between Bihar Women and Goa Women will be played on January 29 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BIH-W vs GOA-W, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23
Date & Time: January 29 2023, 8:30 am IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
BIH-W vs GOA-W, Pitch Report
Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty once again, spinners can enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives the pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings.
BIH-W vs GOA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Bihar Women: W-W-L-W-L
Goa Women: L-W-L-W-W
BIH-W vs GOA-W Probable Playing 11 today
Bihar Women team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Bihar Women Probable Playing XI
Shruti Gupta (wk), S Chakrawarti, Y Singh, K Kumari, P Bal Krishnan, T Alok Kumar, S Kumari, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Rachna Singh, Sikha Singh
Goa Women team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Goa Women Probable Playing XI
Purvaja Prashant Verlekar, Tanya Naik, Tejashwini Duragad, Divya Naik (wk), Metali Gawandar, Poorva Bhaidkar, Sunanda Yetrekar (c), Shreya Parab, Sanjula Naik, Nikita Malik, Diksha Gawde
Today’s BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Shruti Sanjay Gupta
She is expected to play a key role in this game and is also a safe pick behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Purvaja Prashant Verlekar
She is a talented top-order batter, having scored 128 runs in her last four games. She could be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Tanaya Naik
Tanaya Naik is a solid all-rounder who bats in the top order and also bowls well, making her a valuable addition to your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Poorva Bhaidkar
Her team lost their first game, but she looked excellent with the ball, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 4.97 and scoring four runs. She is thus a must-have in your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 fantasy team.
BIH-W vs GOA-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Shruti Gupta
She is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Her run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick for your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 team.
Priti Bal Priya
Priti Priya is an outstanding all-rounder who does quite well with both the bat and the ball. This makes her a must-have and the best choice for vice-captaincy of your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.
5 Must-picks for BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Metali Gawandar
Poorva Bhaidkar
Tejaswi Alok Kumar
Sunanda Yetrekar
Diksha Gawde
BIH-W vs GOA-W match expert tips
Choosing players who can both bowl and bat will be ideal for your team. Since the pitch is suitable for bowlers, choose three bowlers and four all-rounders.
BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: D Naik
Batters: Y Singh, P Varlekar, S Chakrwati
All-rounders: P Bal Krishna, Alok Kumar, S Yetrekar, T Naik
Bowlers: Manoj Kumar, P Bhaidkar, D Gawde
BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sanjay Gupta
Batters: S Subhash, P Varlekar, S Chakrwati
All-rounders: P Bal Krishna, Alok Kumar, S Yetrekar, T Naik
Bowlers: Manoj Kumar, P Bhaidkar, D Gawde