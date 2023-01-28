Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Goa Women (GOA-W) in the ninth match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 prediction.

Goa Women are coming off a seven-wicket defeat to Vidharbha Women and are yet to win a game this season. They will rely heavily on Sunanda Yetrekar and Purvaja Prashant Verlekar to get off to a good start against Bihar Women, who will be playing their first game of the tournament.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Match Details, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23

The ninth match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 between Bihar Women and Goa Women will be played on January 29 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs GOA-W, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: January 29 2023, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

BIH-W vs GOA-W, Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty once again, spinners can enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives the pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bihar Women: W-W-L-W-L

Goa Women: L-W-L-W-W

BIH-W vs GOA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bihar Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bihar Women Probable Playing XI

Shruti Gupta (wk), S Chakrawarti, Y Singh, K Kumari, P Bal Krishnan, T Alok Kumar, S Kumari, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Rachna Singh, Sikha Singh

Goa Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Goa Women Probable Playing XI

Purvaja Prashant Verlekar, Tanya Naik, Tejashwini Duragad, Divya Naik (wk), Metali Gawandar, Poorva Bhaidkar, Sunanda Yetrekar (c), Shreya Parab, Sanjula Naik, Nikita Malik, Diksha Gawde

Today’s BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shruti Sanjay Gupta

She is expected to play a key role in this game and is also a safe pick behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Purvaja Prashant Verlekar

She is a talented top-order batter, having scored 128 runs in her last four games. She could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tanaya Naik

Tanaya Naik is a solid all-rounder who bats in the top order and also bowls well, making her a valuable addition to your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Poorva Bhaidkar

Her team lost their first game, but she looked excellent with the ball, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 4.97 and scoring four runs. She is thus a must-have in your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BIH-W vs GOA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shruti Gupta

She is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Her run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick for your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 team.

Priti Bal Priya

Priti Priya is an outstanding all-rounder who does quite well with both the bat and the ball. This makes her a must-have and the best choice for vice-captaincy of your BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Metali Gawandar

Poorva Bhaidkar

Tejaswi Alok Kumar

Sunanda Yetrekar

Diksha Gawde

BIH-W vs GOA-W match expert tips

Choosing players who can both bowl and bat will be ideal for your team. Since the pitch is suitable for bowlers, choose three bowlers and four all-rounders.

BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BIH-W vs GOA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: D Naik

Batters: Y Singh, P Varlekar, S Chakrwati

All-rounders: P Bal Krishna, Alok Kumar, S Yetrekar, T Naik

Bowlers: Manoj Kumar, P Bhaidkar, D Gawde

BIH-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BIH-W vs GOA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sanjay Gupta

Batters: S Subhash, P Varlekar, S Chakrwati

All-rounders: P Bal Krishna, Alok Kumar, S Yetrekar, T Naik

Bowlers: Manoj Kumar, P Bhaidkar, D Gawde

Poll : 0 votes