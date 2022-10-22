BIH-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 20

Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Gujarat Women (GUJ-W) in the 20th match of the Senior Women's T20 League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BIH-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Gujarat Women have only won one of their last five matches. Bihar Women, on the other hand, have lost all of their last five matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

Bihar Women will try their best to win the match, but Bihar Women are a relatively better team. Gujarat Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BIH-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

Match 20 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, October 22. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs GUJ-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 20

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

BIH-W vs GUJ-W Form Guide

BIH-W - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

GUJ-W - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

BIH-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XI

BIH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Komal Kumari (wk), Nikky Kumari, Tejaswi Alok Kumar, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Shobhna Saket, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Yashita Singh, Soni Jitendra Kumari, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, and Rachna Singh.

GUJ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Manali Vaghela (wk), Bhavana Goplani, Simran, Leena patel, Hrutvisha Kamlesh Patel, Sarvi Shah, Haniben Patel (c), Muskan Vasava, Maitry Patel, Hiralben Solanki, and Janviben Patel.

BIH-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Kumari

K Kumari, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Vaghela is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Chandeshwar

P Chandeshwar and T Alok are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Simran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A KP Gupta

A KP Gupta and A Manoj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Jani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Bal Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Bal Krishna and S Pradeep. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Solanki is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BIH-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A KP Gupta

A KP Gupta is one of the best players in Bihar Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She picked up three wickets in the last match against Goa Women.

P Bal Krishna

P Bal Krishna is one of the best bowler picks in Bihar Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scalped three wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for BIH-W vs GUJ-W, Match 20

P Bal Krishna

A Manoj

A KP Gupta

P Chandeshwar

Simran

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Kumari,

Batters: T Alok, Simran, P Chandeshwar, B Goplani

All-rounders: A Manoj, S Jani, A KP Gupta

Bowlers: P Bal Krishna , S Pradeep, H Solanki

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fanatsy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Kumari,

Batters: P Omanshu, Simran, P Chandeshwar

All-rounders: A Manoj, S Jani, A KP Gupta

Bowlers: P Bal Krishna , J Patel, N Manoj, H Solanki

