BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League, Match 14

Bihar Women (BIH-W) will lock horns with Jammu & Kashmir Women (JAM-W) in the 14th match of the Senior Women’s T20 League at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Bihar Women have won one out of their four matches and are fifth in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Tamil Nadu by 37 runs.

J&K Women, on the other hand, have failed to pick up a solitary win from their four matches and are seventh in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Railways by 82 runs.

BIH-W vs JAM-W Match Details

The 14th match of the Senior Women’s T20 League will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 18. The match is set to take place at 04.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs JAM-W, Senior Women’s T20 League, Match 14

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 04.00 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Ground, Guwahati

BIH-W vs JAM-W Pitch Report

The track at the Barsapara Cricket Ground is a batting paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 87

BIH-W vs JAM-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

BIH-W: L-W-NR-L

JAM-W: L-L-NR-L

BIH-W vs JAM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

BIH-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BIH-W Probable Playing 11

Pragati Singh, Prity Kumari, Apurva Kumari, Nikky Kumari, Komal Kumari, Vishalakshi, Anshu Apurva, Rachana Kumari, Priti Priya, Nivedita, and Preeti Kumari.

JAM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JAM-W Probable Playing 11

Shivanti Gupta, AN Tomar, Nadia Chowdhary, Bushra Ashraf, Rubia Syed, Rifat Choudhary, Bismah Hassan, Sandhya, Urvashi Sharma, Lalita, and Sheerzah Banoo.

BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Komal Kumari (3 matches, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 53)

Komal has been a very safe pair of hands behind the wickets but needs to pull up her socks when it comes to contributing with the bat. She has accumulated 23 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 53.

Top Batter Pick

Prity Kumari (4 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 93.93)

Prity has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 93.93 in four matches. She can prove to be a great utility pick on Tuesday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rubia Syed (3 matches, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 113.33)

Rubiya has smashed 85 runs in three matches with a brilliant strike rate of 113.33. She is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable points from both ends.

Top Bowler Pick

Priti Priya (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.60)

Priti has been bowling well lately, scalping four wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.60. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

BIH-W vs JAM-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Apurva Kumari

Apurva has been performing well to her capabilities and has scored 59 runs in four matches. She can also help you fetch some crucial points with the ball in hand.

Rubia Syed

Rubia has been her team's best batter, having mustered 85 runs with a strike rate of 113.33 in three matches. She could be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Rubia Syed 85 runs in 3 matches Apurva Kumari 59 runs in 4 matches Prity Priya 4 wickets in 4 matches Prity Kumari 62 runs in 4 matches Komal Kumari 23 runs in 3 matches

BIH-W vs JAM-W match expert tips

Rubiya Syed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BIH-W vs JAM-W match, click here!

BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Komal P Kumari

Batters: Pragati Singh, Prity Kumari, Bushra Ashraf

All-rounders: Apurva Kumari, Anshu Apurva, AN Tomar, Rubia Syed

Bowlers: Bismah Hassan, Sandhya, Priti Priya

BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

BIH-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nikky Kumari

Batters: Prity Kumari, Bushra Ashraf, Shivanti Gupta

All-rounders: Apurva Kumari, Anshu Apurva, AN Tomar, Rubia Syed

Bowlers: Sandhya, Priti Priya, Sonali Priya

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes