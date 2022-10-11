BIH-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 2

Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) in the second match of the Senior Women's T20 League on Tuesday, October 11, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BIH-W vs MP-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Bihar Women have a strong in-form and experienced squad of players. Madhya Pradesh Women, on the other hand, have a young squad of promising players.

Madhya Pradesh Women will try their best to win the match, but Bihar Women are a relatively better team. Bihar Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BIH-W vs MP-W Match Details

The second match of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on October 11 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs MP-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 2

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

BIH-W vs MP-W Form Guide

BIH-W - Will be playing their first match

MP-W - Will be playing their first match

BIH-W vs MP-W Probable Playing XI

BIH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Komal Kumari (wk), Nikky Kumari, Tejaswi Alok Kumar, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Shobhna Saket, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Yashita Singh, Soni Jitendra Kumari, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, and Rachna Singh

MP-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Rahila Firdous (wk), Deepika Shakya, Aashna Patidar, Neha Badwaik, Reena Yadav, Soumya Tiwari, Diksha Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Kaushal, Poonam Soni, and Salonee Dangore.

BIH-W vs MP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Kumari

K Kumari, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Firdous is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Patidar

A Patidar and T Alok are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Nigam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Manoj

A Manoj and P Vastrakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A KP Gupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Bal Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Bal Krishna and S Pradeep. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BIH-W vs MP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Manoj

A Manoj is one of the best all-rounders in Bihar Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

P Bal Krishna

P Bal Krishna is one of the best bowler picks in Bihar Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for BIH-W vs MP-W, Match 2

P Bal Krishna

A Manoj

A Patidar

A KP Gupta

S Pradeep

Bihar Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bihar Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bihar Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Kumari, R Firdous

Batters: T Alok, T Nigam, A Patidar

All-rounders: A Manoj, P Vastrakar, A KP Gupta

Bowlers: P Bal Krishna, S Pradeep, N Singh

Bihar Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bihar Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Kumari

Batters: T Alok, T Nigam, A Patidar, P Chandeshwar

All-rounders: A Manoj, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: P Bal Krishna, S Pradeep, N Manoj, N Singh

