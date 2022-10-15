BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Match

Bihar Women (BIH-W) will take on Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) in a Group B fixture of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction.

Bihar Women started their campaign with a loss against Madhya Pradesh Women before their game versusRailways Women was washed out. However, they bounced back well with a 62-run win over Arunachal Pradesh Women. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Women won their first two games before Madhya Pradesh Women beat them in their last encounter.

BIH-W vs TN-W Match Details

The Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Bihar Women and Tamil Nadu Women will be played on October 16 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BIH-W vs TN-W, Group B, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23

Date & Time: October 16th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

BIH-W vs TN-W Pitch Report

A few games at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati have been washed out. Historically, the track at the venue has favored the bowlers, with it being a low-scoring ground. 128 is the highest score here in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

BIH-W vs TN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bihar Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Bihar Women Probable Playing XI: Apurva Kumari (c), Apurva, Pragati Singh, Prity Kumari, P Priya, Komal P Kumari (wk), Rachana Kumari, Nikky Kumari, Tejeshwi, Priti Bal Krishna Rai, Vishalakshi Suman.

Tamil Nadu Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Tamil Nadu Women Probable Playing XI: MD Thirushkamini (c), S Anusha, Niranjana Nagarajan, Arshi Choudhary, K N Ramyashri, A Eloksi, Nethra Iyer, M S Shailaja, Aparna Mondal (wk), SB Keerthana, R Abarna.

Today’s BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Komal P Kumari (3 matches, 22 runs, 2 catches)

Komal P Kumari has chipped in decently with the bat, scoring 22 runs in two innings. She has also taken two catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Prity Kumari (3 matches, 54 runs)

Prity Kumari has mustered 54 runs in three Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 matches at a strike rate of 108.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arshi Choudhary (3 matches, 2 wickets, 59 runs)

Arshi Choudhary has been in top form with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 59 runs while striking at 85.50. She also has a couple of wickets to her name.

Top Bowler Pick

SB Keerthana (3 matches, 5 wickets)

SB Keerthana has picked up five wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 5.88.

BIH-W vs TN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Apurva (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Apurva has bowled really well, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Nethra Iyer (2 innings, 70 runs)

Nethra Iyer is batting superbly and has remained unbeaten in both her knocks so far. She has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 84.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Apurva 2 wickets in 2 innings Nethra Iyer 70 runs in 2 innings Arshi Choudhary 59 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches SB Keerthana 5 wickets in 3 matches Prity Kumari 54 runs in 3 matches

BIH-W vs TN-W match expert tips

With the venue favoring bowlers and low-scoring encounters being common here, picking more all-rounders and bowlers could be the way to go while selecting your BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 fantasy team. They can also be trusted upon as captaincy picks.

BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Komal P Kumari

Batters: Prity Kumari, Vishalakshi Suman, Nethra Iyer (vc)

All-rounders: Niranjana Nagarajan, Apurva Kumari (c), Apurva, Arshi Choudhary

Bowlers: SB Keerthana, Priti Bal Krishna Rai, Sunderasan Anusha

BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BIH-W vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Komal P Kumari, Aparna Mondal

Batters: Prity Kumari, Nethra Iyer, MD Thirushkamini

All-rounders: Apurva Kumari (vc), Apurva, Arshi Choudhary

Bowlers: SB Keerthana (c), Priti Bal Krishna Rai, K N Ramyashri

