BW vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20 2021 Match 2

Biratnagar Warriors will take on Chitwan Tigers in match No. 2 of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

This is the first game of the tournament for both sides. Biratnagar Warriors have some quality names like Chandrapaul Hemraj and Sikandar Raza alongside the Nepal international duo of Paras Khadka and Karan KC. Meanwhile, Chitwan Tigers boast the likes of Mohammad Shahzad, Danish Aziz, Seekkuge Prasanna and Sompal Kami.

BW vs CT Probable Playing 11 today

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sandeep Rajali Hemraj, Paras Khadka (c), Sikandar Raza, Hari Chauhan, Karan KC, Dilshan Munaweera, Asif Sheikh (wk), Anuj Chunara, Ramnaresh Giri, Bikram Bhusal

Chitwan Tigers: Virandeep Singh, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hasim Ansari, Danish Aziz, Dev Khanal, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Gautam KC, Sagar Dhakal, Krijan Gurung

Match Details

Match: BW vs CT

Date & Time: 26th September 2021, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is a good one to bat on. The first game of this tournament saw Kathmandu Kings XI chase down 158 inside 15 overs. It seems like a belter and the ball comes on to the bat beautifully. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s BW vs CT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad – The Afghanistan wicket-keeper-batsman is a powerful striker of the ball and has a career T20 strike-rate of 135.23.

Batsmen

Chandrapaul Hemraj – Hemraj has been in good form. He recently struck a fine ton in the CPL and can also roll his arm over if required.

Virandeep Singh – The Malaysian cricketer has the knack of getting substantial scores and can float around the batting order.

All-rounders

Karan KC - Karan KC is one of the premier fast bowlers for Nepal. He has a knack of taking crucial wickets. Moreover, he can hit the ball a long way too.

Sikandar Raza – The Zimbabwe off-spinning all-rounder can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. He can score big and is also handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Sompal Kami – The 25-year-old Nepal seamer has the ability to keep things tight and can pick wickets consistently as well. He can also contribute well with the bat.

Ramnaresh Giri – Giri did well in the Kathmandu Mayor’s Cup earlier this year and can be backed for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BW vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza (BW)

Karan KC (BW)

Mohammad Shahzad (CT)

Chandrapaul Hemraj (BW)

Sompal Kami (CT)

Important stats for BW vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team (Career T20 stats)

Sikandar Raza: 2075 runs & 44 wickets; SR – 123.88 & ER – 7.61

Karan KC: 44 wickets; ER – 7.54

Chandrapaul Hemraj: 730 runs; SR – 121.06

Sompal Kami: 35 wickets; ER – 6.78

BW vs CT Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Virandeep Singh, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hari Chauhan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Paras Khadka, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Ramnaresh Giri, Gautam KC

Captain: Karan KC Vice-captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj

Dream11 Team for Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Virandeep Singh, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hari Chauhan, Hasim Ansari, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami, Ramnaresh Giri, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Sikandar Raza Vice-captain: Sompal Kami

Edited by Prem Deshpande