BW vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 14

The Biratnagar Warriors (BW) will take on the Pokhara Rhinos (PR) in match number 14 of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

The Biratnagar Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the Everest Premier League points table. They have lost all three of their games and will be desperate to turn things around. Meanwhile, the Pokhara Rhinos have one win, one loss and one no-result in the Everest Premier League so far.

BW vs PR Probable Playing 11 today

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sikandar Raza, Anil Sah, Karan KC (c), Saurav Khanal, Sumit Maharjan, Basant Regmi, Pratish GC

Pokhara Rhinos: Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sunil Dhamala, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Lokesh Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Bikram Sob, Kesrick Williams, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav

Match Details

BW vs PR, Match 14, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: October 2nd 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a good one to bat on. There has been something in it for the bowlers as well. Thus, an all-round track could be in store for today's game.

Today’s BW vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Binod Bhandari – The PR skipper is yet to fire with the bat, but the wicketkeeper-batter has the ability to score big today.

Batsmen

Richard Levi – The veteran South African opener has been getting good starts, but he is yet to convert them into big scores. He has scored 58 runs in the Everest Premier League so far.

Chandrapaul Hemraj – Hemraj is someone who can get tall scores and he has been in good touch in recent games.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza – The Zimbabwe off-spinning all-rounder has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 96 runs and taken three wickets in the Everest Premier League.

Karan KC – The BW skipper has been in top form with the ball, returning with five scalps from three games.

Bowlers

Bikram Sob – Sob has bowled economically in addition to being amongst the wickets. He has taken three wickets in the Everest Premier League so far.

Pratish GC – The left-arm pacer has picked up two wickets and can be backed to come good in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BW vs PR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza (BW): 231 points

Karan KC (BW): 141 points

Nandan Yadav (PR): 111 points

Bikram Sob (PR): 110 points

Richard Levi (PR): 90 points

Important stats for BW vs PR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza: 96 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 137.14 & ER – 7.77

Karan KC: 5 wickets; ER – 8.27

Richard Levi: 58 runs; SR – 141.46

Bikram Sob: 3 wickets; ER – 6.00

BW vs PR Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Binod Bhandari, Richard Levi, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saurav Khanal, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Asela Gunaratne, Nandan Yadav, Sushan Bhari, Bikram Sob, Pratish GC

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Richard Levi

Dream11 Team for Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Binod Bhandari, Aasif Sheikh, Richard Levi, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Lokesh Bam, Dilshan Munaweera, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Pratish GC

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Karan KC

Edited by Samya Majumdar

