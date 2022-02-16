BJA vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League, Match 15

Bjorvika will take on Indo-Bulgarian in Match 15 of Group B at the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, 16th February 2022. The match will be held at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Bjorvika’s two-game winning streak came to an end with a six-wicket defeat against the Brigade in the previous match. They are currently in fourth spot in the points table with two wins and as many losses.

Meanwhile, Indo-Bulgarian started their season with two consecutive losses. However, they defeated Zagreb Sokol by 68 runs in their last outing to grab the fifth spot in the points table.

BJA vs INB Probable Playing 11 Today

Bjorvika

Usman Haider(c), Ayaz Bhatti, Waheed Anjum(wk), Sufyan Saleem, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Arif, Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Ashraf, Farkh Rasool

Indo-Bulgarian

Hristo Lakov, Chris Webster, Prakash Mishra(c), Rohit Dhiman, Shafquat Khan(wk), Jamie Batten, Gagandeep Singh, Eashan Patel, Deepak Duhan, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni

Match Details

Match: Bjorvika vs Indo-Bulgarian, Match 15

Date and Time: Wednesday, 16th February at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is generally known to assist the batters. However, this season, bowlers have proved to be more effective. Batters have struggled to score runs here, especially against the pacers.

Today’s BJA vs INB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Usman Haider: Usman Haider is yet to fire with the bat this season. However, he is expected to perform well in this game.

Batters

Sufyan Saleem: Sufyan Saleem has been exceptional so far in the tournament. He has managed to score 91 runs and grab five wickets in four matches.

All-rounders

Malik Usman Arif: Usman Arif is a lethal bowling all-rounder who can score quickly with the bat and pick up vital wickets. In four games, he has grabbed five wickets and has scored valuable runs down the order.

Prakash Mishra: Prakash has led his side from the front with his all-round contributions. In the previous game, he scored 67 runs at a strike rate of over 200 and picked up one wicket.

Rohit Dhiman: Rohit also had a great outing in the last game with the ball. He managed to pick up two wickets at an economy of just four.

Bowlers

Farkh Rasool: Farkh has been the most consistent bowler this season. He has scalped at least one wicket in each game and now has eight wickets to his name in four outings.

Hristo Lakov: Hristo had a great all-round showing in the previous game. He managed to score 31 runs at a strike rate of 140 and take one wicket at an economy of four.

Top 5 best players to pick in BJA vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Sufyan Saleem: 300 points

Farkh Rasool: 272 points

Usman Arif: 265 points

Prakash Mishra: 204 points

Hristo Lakov: 173 points

Important stats for BJA vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Sufyan Saleem: Four matches, 91 runs, five wickets

Farkh Rasool: Four matches, eight wickets

Usman Arif: Four matches, 40 runs, five wickets

Prakash Mishra: Three matches, 88 runs, two wickets

Hristo Lakov: Three matches, 60 runs, two wickets

BJA vs INB Dream11 Prediction Today

BJA vs INB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usman Haider, Sufyan Saleem, Usman Arif, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Hristo Lakov, Farkh Rasool, Chris Webster, Gagandeep Singh, Qamar Ejaz, Khurram Shahzad

Captain: Sufyan Saleem Vice-Captain: Prakash Mishra

BJA vs INB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Haider, Sufyan Saleem, Usman Arif, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Hristo Lakov, Farkh Rasool, Eashan Patel, Muhammad Afzal, Ayaz Bhatti, Jamie Batten

Captain: Farkh Rasool Vice-Captain: Usman Arif

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee