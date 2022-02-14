BJA vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 2

Bjorvika (BJA) will take on Royal Tigers (ROT) in the second match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Bjorvika are among the title contenders in Group B of the European Cricket League. They have a strong squad on paper, consisting of the likes of Muhammad Afzaal, Waseem Abbas and Muhammad Imran.

Royal Tigers, meanwhile, are also a formidable unit, and possess the ability to take on any team in the league. Most of their players have significant experience in this format.

BJA vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

BJA XI

Usman Haider, Muhammad Afzaal, Qamar Ejaz, Sufyan Saleem, Ayaz Bhatti, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Malik Usman-Arif, Zahid Ashraf, Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad.

ROT XI

Abhishek Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akramullah Malikzada, Abhishek Kheterpal, Venkata Narashiman.

Match Details

Match: BJA vs ROT, European Cricket League 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Today’s BJA vs ROT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahuja is a wise choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team for this game. He will look to make an important contribution in this match.

Batters

H Mandhyan was impressive for the Royal Tigers in the previous edition of the competition. He scored 153 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 184.33. Mandhyan also picked up eight wickets.

All-rounders

W Abbas has represented Malta in international cricket. He has scored 81 runs, and has also picked up 31 wickets in 23 T20Is.

Bowlers

A Kheterpal has had an impressive career, scoring 470 runs and has also picked up 53 wickets.

Five best players to pick in BJA vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan (ROT)

W Abbas (BJA)

M Ahuja (ROT)

K Deldar (ROT)

M Afzal (BJA).

Key stats for BJA vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

W Abbas: 81 runs and 31 wickets in 23 T20Is.

K Deldar: 40 runs in ECC 2021.

H Mandhyan: 153 runs and 8 wickets in ECC 2021.

A Kheterpal: 470 runs and 53 wickets in T20s.

BJA vs ROT Dream11 Prediction

BJA vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja, H Mandhyan, K Deldar, M Ahuja, M Afzaal, V Jayaraman, W Abbas, Z Khan, A Kheterpal, K Shahzad, Z Ashraf.

Captain: Z Khan. Vice-Captain: W Abbas.

BJA vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja, H Mandhyan, K Deldar, M Afzaal, V Jayaraman, W Abbas, Z Khan, A Kheterpal, K Shahzad, Z Ashraf, A Malikzada.

Captain: K Deldar. Vice-Captain: A Kheterpal.

Edited by Bhargav