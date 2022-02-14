BJA vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Group B Match 4

Bjorvika (BJA) will take on Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the fourth Group B match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Monday.

This will be the second game of the day for Bjorvika, while the first for Zagreb Sokol. Both teams will be looking to start their ECL campaigns on a positive note.

BJA vs ZAS Probable Playing 11 today

Bjorvika: Muhammad Afzaal, Waseem Abbas, Usman Haider (wk), Qamar Ejaz, Usman Arif, Sufyan Saleem, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Ihsan Ullah, Farkh Rasool

Zagreb Sokol: David Skinner, Arpit Shukla, Nils Gornall, Sam Houghton (wk), Suresh Shanmugam, Mark Davies, Aman Maheshwari, Jared Newton, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Ullah Ahammad

Match Details

BJA vs ZAS, European Cricket League (ECL) 2022, Group B, Match 4

Date & Time: February 14th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's fixture.

Today’s BJA vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mark Davies is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

David Skinner, who is a key player for ZAS, can blast away and score big at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Waseem Abbas can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He will be the player to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Zahid Ashraf can bowl economical spells and take wickets regularly as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in BJA vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Waseem Abbas (BJA)

Arpit Shukla (ZAS)

David Skinner (ZAS)

Zahid Ashraf (BJA)

Muhammad Afzaal (BJA)

BJA vs ZAS Dream 11 Prediction (ECL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bjorvika vs Zagreb Sokol - European Cricket League 2022 Group B Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mark Davies, Usman Haider, David Skinner, Nils Gornall, Muhammad Afzaal, Arpit Shukla, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Wasal Kamal, Zahid Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad

Captain: Waseem Abbas. Vice-captain: Arpit Shukla.

Dream11 Team for Bjorvika vs Zagreb Sokol - European Cricket League 2022 Group B Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mark Davies, David Skinner, Nils Gornall, Sufyan Saleem, Muhammad Afzaal, Arpit Shukla, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Ullah Ahammad, Wasal Kamal, Zahid Ashraf

Captain: David Skinner. Vice-captain: Muhammad Afzaal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar