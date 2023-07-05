BK vs RF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS T10 Hungary - July 5, 2023

Budapest Kings (BK) and Royal Falcons (RF) will lock horns in the 11th match of ECS T10 Hungary 2023 on Wednesday, July 5. GB Oval, Szodliget will host this encounter.

In the recent Hungary Cricket League 2023, Budapest Kings secured the fifth spot in the tournament. They won two, lost two games, and had one match that ended without a result. This season marks its debut in the ECS.

Royal Falcons are also making their ECS debut and are determined to make a strong impression from the start. This team boasts several talented players who have represented the Hungary side in national and domestic competitions.

Here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BK vs RF Dream11 game.

#3 Shiva Tadela (BK) - 7 Credits

Budapest Kings' number 4 batter, Shiva Tadela, is a promising batting all-rounder to keep an eye on in the upcoming BK vs RF Dream11 encounter.

In the recently concluded Hungary Cricket League, Shiva emerged as the second leading run-scorer accumulating 47 runs from four innings. Impressively, he also claimed three wickets with the ball, showcasing his all-round abilities.

#2 Shakir Ullah (BK) - 6.5 Credits

Shakir Ullah, the star performer of the King's side, is another excellent captaincy choice to consider in your BK vs RF Dream11 team.

As a fast bowling all-rounder, Shakir scored 40 runs and took three wickets in the Hungary Cricket League 2023 season. With his valuable contributions in both departments, he has the potential to earn a significant number of fantasy points.

#1 Gabor Tarok (RF) - 6 Credits

The star all-rounder from Royal Falcons, Gabor Tarok, should be your top captaincy priority in your BK vs RF Dream11 fantasy team. The batting all-rounder has scored 859 runs in 45 T20 encounters.

Additionally, he went on to pick up 28 wickets with the ball. Gabor’s exceptional performances in both batting and bowling make him an outstanding choice to earn fantasy points in multiple departments.

