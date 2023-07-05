BK vs RF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Budapest Kings (BK) squaring off against Royal Falcons (RF) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Wednesday, July 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BK vs RF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Budapest Kings have various in-form and experienced players in their team. Royal Falcons will give it their all to win the match, but Budapest Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BK vs RF Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 5 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BK vs RF, Match 11

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Royal Eagles, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets in 16.4 overs.

BK vs RF Form Guide

BK - Will be playing their first match

RF - Will be playing their first match

BK vs RF Probable Playing XI

BK Playing XI

No injury updates

T Valivarthi (wk), R Khan, S Bommisetty, P Haridas, A Arham, G Palanisamy, S Sachin, S Ramachandra, J Vallurupalli, S Mandali, S Jakkanna

RF Playing XI

No injury updates

F Khan (wk), S Trivedi, J Ahmed, P Priteshkumar, A Sakhare, A Tyagi, A Bhadauria, G Torok, I Ansari, W Shinwari, R Momin

BK vs RF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Valivarthi

T Valivarthi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bommisetty

J Ahmed and S Bommisetty are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Haridas played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sakhare

G Palanisamy and A Sakhare are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Tyagi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Vallurupalli

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Shinwari and J Vallurupalli. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ansari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BK vs RF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sakhare

A Sakhare will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

G Palanisamy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Palanisamy the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BK vs RF, Match 11

A Sakhare

J Vallurupalli

G Palanisamy

W Shinwari

A Tyagi

Budapest Kings vs Royal Falcons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Budapest Kings vs Royal Falcons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Valivarthi, F Khan

Batters: S Bommsetty, J Ahmed, P Haridas

All-rounders: A Sakhare, A Tyagi, G Palanisamy, A Bhadauria

Bowlers: J Vallurupalli, W Shinwari

Budapest Kings vs Royal Falcons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Valivarthi

Batters: S Bommsetty, J Ahmed

All-rounders: A Sakhare, A Tyagi, G Palanisamy, A Bhadauria, S Sachin

Bowlers: J Vallurupalli, W Shinwari, I Ansari

