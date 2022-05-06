BKK vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 11

BK-55 (BKK) will take on Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) in the 11th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, 6 May.

This will be the first game of the KCA Club Championship 2022 for the two teams. Both BK-55 and Athreya Cricket Club will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

BKK vs ACC Probable Playing 11 today

BK-55: Dheeraj Prem (wk), Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Abhijith K, Ahmed Farzeen, Afreed KT, MT Muhammed Faisal, Athul A.

Athreya Cricket Club: Sreeraj R (wk), Ujwal Krishna KU, Rakesh KJ, Mohmmed Anas, Aadidev T J, Kalliparambil Rojith, Joffin Jose, K Adithyakrishnan, Mohit Krishana S, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu.

Match Details

BKK vs ACC, 11th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 6th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha likely to favor the batters, there could be some turn available for the spinners. The pacers might also be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s BKK vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sreeraj R is pretty good behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.

Batter

Varun Nayanar is one of BKK's premier batters who has a knack for playing big knocks at the top of the order.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran has represented Kerala in all three formats and can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball.

Joffin Jose is a key player for the ACC, capable of effectively contributing on all fronts.

Bowler

Mohit Krishana S can bowl economical spells and take wickets in regular interviews.

Top 5 best players to pick in BKK vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran (BKK)

Ahmed Farzeen (BKK)

Varun Nayanar (BKK)

Joffin Jose (ACC)

Kalliparambil Rojith (ACC)

BKK vs ACC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for BK-55 vs Athreya Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreeraj R, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Rakesh KJ, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Kalliparambil Rojith, Joffin Jose, Ahmed Farzeen, Mohit Krishana S, Afreed KT.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: Joffin Jose.

Dream11 Team for BK-55 vs Athreya Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sreeraj R, Varun Nayanar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Rakesh KJ, Akshay Chandran, Kalliparambil Rojith, Abhijith K, Joffin Jose, Ahmed Farzeen, MT Muhammed Faisal, Mohit Krishana S.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: Kalliparambil Rojith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar