BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 19

BK-55 will lock horns with Ernakulam Cricket Club in the 19th match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

BK-55 have won their first two matches convincingly, but they fell short of 42 runs in their last match against Tripunithura Cricket Club. They are currently placed in second spot in the Group B points table. Ernakulam Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also won two out of their three KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group B standings. They beat Jolly Rovers by six wickets in their last match.

BKK vs ENC Probable Playing 11 Today

BKK XI

AR Chandran (C), VS Manoharan, Muhammed Kaif (WK), MN Neeraj Kumar, MP Sreeroop, S Nizar, D Prem, A Anil, COT Ahmed Farzeen, AB Ashraf, PP Badarudheen.

ENC XI

S Subin (C & WK), CH Abhiram, J Jose, A Aji, A Francis John, A Vinod, A Joseph, BM Justin, PS Sirajudheen, PS Jerin, SS Nair.

Match Details

BKK vs ENC, Match 19

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is pretty much a balanced one. The pacers get some movement early on with the new ball. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 157.

Today’s BKK vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Subin: Subin has failed to perform with the bat in the KCA Club Championship so far. But he is a quality player who can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

A Francis John: John has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ernakulam Cricket Club this season. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 172.97 and also picked up three wickets in three outings.

A Anil: Anil has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 in three KCA Club Championship matches. He could do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture.

All-rounders

VS Manoharan: Manoharan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of close to 183 and also picked up three wickets in three KCA Club Championship matches.

J Jose: Jose can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 59 runs while picking up four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

AB Ashraf: Ashraf has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

PS Jerin: Jerin has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches. He has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BKK vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

VS Manoharan (BKK) - 351 points

J Jose (ENC) - 220 points

A Francis John (ENC) - 203 points

A Anil (BKK) - 187 points

CH Abhiram (ENC) - 143 points

Important Stats for BKK vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

VS Manoharan: 179 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 182.65 and ER - 7.10

J Jose: 59 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 111.32 and ER - 4.37

A Francis John: 64 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 172.97 and ER - 7.00

A Anil: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.12

CH Abhiram: 101 runs in 3 matches; SR - 110.98

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Subin, A Anil, A Aji, MN Neeraj Kumar, A Francis John, VS Manoharan, MP Sreeroop, J Jose, AB Ashraf, SS Nair, COT Ahmed Farzeen.

Captain: VS Manoharan. Vice-captain: J Jose.

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Subin, MN Neeraj Kumar, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, VS Manoharan, AR Chandran, MP Sreeroop, J Jose, AB Ashraf, COT Ahmed Farzeen, PS Jerin.

Captain: VS Manoharan. Vice-captain: A Francis John.

Edited by Samya Majumdar