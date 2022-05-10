BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 19

BK-55 (BKK) will take on the Eranakulam Cricket Club (ENC) in the 19th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, 10 May.

With one win and two losses, BK-55 have been inconsistent in the KCA Club Championship 2022 so far. Eranakulam Cricket Club, on the other hand, have lost all their of their matches and will be desperate to get off the mark today.

BKK vs ENC Probable Playing 11 today

BK-55: Varun Nayanar (wk), Dheeraj Prem, Salman Nizar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Omar Abubacker, Akshay Chandran (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ahmed Farzeen, MT Muhammed Faisal, Shahid CP, Afreed KT.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Akash C Pillai (wk), Subin S, Arjun Aji (c), Gireesh PG, Aaron Jude, Anuj Jotin, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod, Sudhi Anil, Jerin PS, Arun M.

Match Details

BKK vs ENC, 19th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 10th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha likely to favor the batters, there could be some turn available for the spinners. The pacers might also be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s BKK vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akash C Pillai has looked in good touch with the bat in the KCA Club Championship 2022, having scored 90 runs in three innings.

Batter

Salman Nizar has accumulated 91 runs, including a half-century, in three matches.

All-rounder

Akshay Chandran has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 70 runs and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

Bowler

MT Muhammed Faisal has been in top form with the ball, claiming six wickets in three fixtures at an economy of 7.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran (BKK): 261 points

MT Muhammed Faisal (BKK): 201 points

Anuj Jotin (ENC): 173 points

Bovas M Justin (ENC): 153 points

Salman Nizar (BKK): 141 points

Important stats for BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Team

Salman Nizar: 91 runs

Akshay Chandran: 70 runs & 5 wickets

MT Muhammed Faisal: 6 wickets

Bovas M Justin: 4 wickets

Anuj Jotin: 90 runs & 1 wicket

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for BK-55 vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash C Pillai, Salman Nizar, Gireesh PG, Omar Abubacker, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Anuj Jotin, Bovas M Justin, Ahmed Farzeen, MT Muhammed Faisal, Adithya Vinod.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: Bovas M Justin.

Dream11 Team for BK-55 vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akash C Pillai, Salman Nizar, Gireesh PG, Neeraj Kumar-I, Akshay Chandran, Anuj Jotin, Bovas M Justin, Ahmed Farzeen, MT Muhammed Faisal, Jerin PS, Adithya Vinod.

Captain: MT Muhammed Faisal. Vice-captain: Anuj Jotin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar