BKK vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2021, Match 12

BK-55 will take on Jolly Rovers in the 12th Match of the KCA Club Championship 2021 at the S. D. College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Both teams will play their first match of the campaign and will be hopeful of beginning it with a victory. Five teams have already begun their tournament and have played out the first 10 matches in the competition. Now it’s up to the remaining teams to make a mark.

BKK vs JRO Probable Playing 11 Today

BKK XI

Muhammed Kaif, Neeraj Kumar-I, Ashiq Ali, K Abhijith, Vinoop Manoharan, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Akshay Chandran, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Bin Ashraf

JRO XI

Mohammed, P Mashood, NK Jubin, Mohammed Shameel, Vignesh Puthur, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Anand Krishnan, M Rabin Krishna, R Praveen, Abdul Haseeb, Shabin Pasha-k-P

Match Details

BKK vs JRO, Match 12, KCA Club Championship 2021

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers. Batsmen will find it difficult to play the big shots as the track is quite testing. The average first innings score here is 110.

Today’s BKK vs JRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kaif could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Krishnan has been in good form lately. He is a reliable batsman and is a good striker of the ball.

All-rounders

A Chandran is an excellent all-round performer who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for the BKK vs JRO Dream11 fantasy side. He’s a left-handed batsman and a left-handed orthodox spinner.

M Rabin Krishna is another excellent all-round asset who could prove to be influential.

Bowlers

A Farzeen will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BKK vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

A Chandran (BKK)

M Rabin-Krishna (JRO)

A Farzeen (BKK)

A Krishnan (JRO)

M Sreeroop (BKK)

Important stats for BKK vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

A Chandran: 32 runs and 3 wickets in 4 T20s

M Rabin-Krishna: 255 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches

A Farzeen: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 2 First-Class matches

BKK vs JRO Dream11 Prediction Today

BKK vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kaif, P Mashood, A Krishnan, S Nizar, M Rabin-Krishna, M Sreeroop, A Chandran, A Farzeen, N Jubin, AB Ashraf, V Manoharan

Captain: A Chandran, Vice-Captain: M Rabin-Krishna

BKK vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kaif, Nikhil T, P Mashood, A Krishnan, S Nizar, M Rabin-Krishna, M Sreeroop, A Chandran, A Farzeen, N Jubin, V Manoharan

Captain: A Farzeen, Vice-Captain: M Sreeroop

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava