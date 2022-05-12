BKK vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 24

The KCA Club Championship T20 2022 will conclude on Thursday, May 12 with a match between BK-55 (BKK) and Masters-RCC (MRC). The Sanatana Dharma College Ground will host this contest.

Masters-RCC are the Group A table toppers, having won three of their four games. A win today would secure their place in the qualifiers.They defeated Eranakulam Cricket Club by six wickets in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, BK-55 have not been consistent in the tournament so far, and they have paid the price by placing third in the points table with two wins in four games.

BKK vs MRC Probable Playing XIs

BKK XI

Akshay Chandran (c), Salman Nizar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Varun Nayanar (wk), Chovvakkaran Shahid, Ahmed Farzeen, Muhammed Faisal M T, MN Neeraj Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, Sridhin Marar, Omar Abubacker.

MRC XI

Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Rahul P (c&wk), Sanju Sajeev, Akshay Manohar, Akhil Scaria, Vinod Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Albin Alias, Pavan Raj, Ajinas K.

Match Details

Match: BKK vs MRC, Match 24, KCA Club Championship T20 2022.

Date and Time: May 12, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground has suited bowlers in recent games. With an average score of 115 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into action.

Today’s BKK vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul P: Rahul failed badly in his previous outing, going out on a duck, but he has amassed 90 runs at an average of 18 in five games this season. He is expected to deliver a big innings in this game.

Batters

Salman Nizar: Nizar has been one of his team's most consistent batters, collecting 116 runs at an average of 29 in four innings. He is surely a must-have for your BKK vs MRC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran: Chandran is a splendid all-rounder who has looked impressive so far in the competition. He has scored 72 runs and picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.72 in four games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Ajith V - He is a top spin-bowling option for his side and has picked up ten wickets at an impressive average of 11.70 in four games in the tournament so far. Ajith is currently third on the KCA T20 season 2022 wicket-taking chart.

Three best players to pick in BKK vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Akshay Manohar (Masters-RCC): 156 points.

Muhammed Faisal (BK-55): 232 points.

Albin Alias (Masters-RCC): 168 points.

Key stats for BKK vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Farzeen - Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 15.42.

Ajith KA – 163 runs in five games; batting average: 32.60.

Sanjay Raj - 118 runs in five games; batting average: 23.60.

BKK vs MRC Dream11 Prediction

BK-55 vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Ahmed Farzeen, Ajith Vasudevan, Muhammed Faisal M T.

Captain: Akshay Chandran | Vice-captain: Akhil Scaria.

BK-55 vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Sanju Sajeev, Albin Alias, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Ahmed Farzeen, Ajith Vasudevan, Muhammed Faisal M T.

Captain: Akshay Chandran | Vice-captain: Ajith Vasudevan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra