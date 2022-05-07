BKK vs SWC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 14

BK-55 (BKK) will take on Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) in the 14th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 on Saturday, May 7. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground will host this contest.

Swantons Cricket Club started their campaign on a high note, beating Eranakulam Cricket Club by 53 runs in their first game. Mohammed Azharuddeen was brilliant with the bat.

He scored 120 runs off only 52 deliveries as his team posted 227 before restricitng the opposition to 174. Harikrishnan D, Vishnu P Kumar and N Afrad took two wickets apiece.

BK-55, meanwhile, were beaten by Athreya Cricket Club by ten runs in their last game. They'll look to turn things around in the upcoming games.

BKK vs SWC Probable Playing XIs

BKK

Akshay Chandran (c), Salman Nizar, Chovwakkaran Shahid, Varun Nayanar(wk), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Dheeraj Prem, Muhammed Faisal M T, Omar Abubacker, Ahmed Farzeen, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sridhin Marar.

SWC

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c&wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Ajinas M, Liston Augustine, Harikrishnan KN, Gautham Mohan, Jaseer CN, N Afrad, Vishnu P Kumar, Asif Salam, Harikrishnan D.

Match Details

Match: BKK vs SWC, Match 14, KCA Club Championship T20 2022.

Date and Time: May 7, 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The conditions are conducive to batters, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything over 180 runs could be a par score.

Today’s BKK vs SWC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Azharruddeen: Azharruddeen was impressive with the bat in his previous outing, amassing 120 runs, including 13 fours and eight sixes. He's expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

Batters

Salman Nizar: Nizar was unable to convert his 23-run start into a big innings, but given his talent, he can be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran: He was a standout performer for his team in the last game, impressing with both bat and ball. The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. His previous outing sqw him bag 12 runs and three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

Bowlers

Vishnu P-Kumar - He was in terrific form in the last game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

Three best players to pick in BKK vs SWC Dream11 prediction team

N Afrad (SWC): 54 points

Omar Abubacker (BKK): 44 points

Harikrishnan D (SWC): 56 points.

Key stats for BKK vs SWC Dream11 prediction team

MT Faisal - 13 runs and one wicket in his previous games.

Vinnop Manoharan – 42 runs in his previous games.

Gowtham Mohan - 28 runs in his previous games.

BKK vs SWC Dream11 Prediction

BKK vs SWC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, MN Neeraj Kumar, Omar Abubacker, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, N Afrad, Gautham Mohan, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Harikrishnan D.

Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen | Vice-captain: Akshay Chandran.

BKK vs SWC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Ajinas M, Omar Abubacker, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, N Afrad, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Harikrishnan D.

Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen | Vice-captain: Mannembeth Sreeroop.

Edited by Bhargav