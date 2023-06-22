BKW vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Match 8

The 8th match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Bajaj Khadak Warriors (BKW) squaring off against Balan Bihul Super Kings (BBSK) at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BKW vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bajaj Khadak Warriors have secured victories in their both league matches. Balan Bihul Super Kings, on the other hand, have prevailed in one of their two appearances.

Balan Bihul Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Bajaj Khadak Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BKW vs BBSK Match Details

The 8th match of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 22 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BKW vs BBSK, Match 8

Date and Time: 22nd June 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Rajbiraj

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Rupani Riders and Kanchanrup Rhinos, where a total of 277 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BKW vs BBSK Form Guide

BKW - W W

BBSK - W L

BKW vs BBSK Probable Playing XI

BKW Playing XI

No injury updates

Prince Kumar Yadav (wk), Sandip Rajali, Raj Verma, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Karna Bahadur BK, Dinesh Adhikari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Babbu Gothiya, Gomanand Amatya, Anil Kharel, Anil Kumar Yadav

BBSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Rabindra Yadav, Amit Kumar Mandal, Hasim Ansari (wk), Chandra Prakash Mehata, Bikash Das, Bishal Yadav, Robin Singh, Pawan Sarraf (c), Basir Ahamad, Rupesh Singh, Shrawan Yadav

BKW vs BBSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Ansari is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Rajali

S Rajali and N Kumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Verma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Adhikari

B Kumar and D Adhikari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Sarraf is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and B Ahamad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Kharel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BKW vs BBSK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kharel

A Kharel will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 5 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

D Adhikari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Adhikari as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 10 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BKW vs BBSK, Match 8

B Ahamad

T Raj

D Adhikari

A Kharel

P Sarraf

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel

Batters: S Rajali, R Verma

All-rounders: D Adhikari (c), B Kumar, B Yadav, P Sarraf (vc)

Bowlers: A Kharel, A Kumar, B Ahamad, B Sushling

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Patel

Batters: S Rajali

All-rounders: D Adhikari (c), B Kumar, R Singh, P Sarraf

Bowlers: A Kharel (vc), A Kumar, B Ahamad, B Sushling, G Amatya

