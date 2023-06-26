BKW vs KR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Final

The final match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Bajaj Khadak Warriors (BKW) square off against Kanchanrup Rhinos (KR) at Rajbiraj Stadium in Nepal on Monday, June 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BKW vs KR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Borth Bajaj Khadak Warriors and Kanchanrup Rhinos secured three victories with an impressive net run rate in the group stage to finish in the top two positions. As a result, these two teams will now be competing for the trophy in the summit clash.

Notably, the last match of the group stage was played between these two teams in which the Kanchanrup Rhinos emerged victorious.

BKW vs KR Match Details

The Final of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 26 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Nepa. The match will commence at 9.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BKw vs KR, Final, Saptari Premier League

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, Monday; 9.45 am IST.

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Nepal

BKW vs KR vs SUN Probable Playing XIs

BKW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BKW Probable Playing XI

S Patel, P Kumar Yadav, S Rajali, K Bahadur BK, B Kumar Yadav, B Sushling, B Gothiya, D Adhikari, A Kharel, A Kumar Yadav, and G Amatya.

KR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KR Probable Playing XI

R Kamait, D Nath, A Yadav, A Karn, A Gautam, Rashid, N Joshi, S Shrestha, P Kumar Yadav, C Bahadur Bista, and U Kumar Chaudhary.

BKW vs KR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Nath

D Nath has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. He is also good behind the stumps and will be a good pick for the match.

Batter

S Rajali

In a tournament where run scoring has been difficult S Rajali has been a standout. He has scored runs consistently and is unarguably the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Rashid

Rashid has been in good bowling form throughout the tournament picking up wickets in most matches. He can also contribute with the bat when necessary and will be a very good pick for the match.

Bowler

D Adhikari

D Adhikari has been very effective with the ball in hand so far. He has picked up wickets in important stages and will be a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

BKW vs KR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid

Rashid has been in brilliant bowling form. He is picking up wickets regularly and adding to that his batting ability makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Kumar Yadav

B Kumar Yadav has been decent with the bat in the tournament. He has also delivered with the ball picking up wickets and hence will be a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BKW vs KR, Final

D Nath

S Rajali

B Kumar Yadav

Rashid

D Adhikari

BKW vs KR Match Expert Tips

Run scoring has been pretty difficult on the pitch throughout the tournament and the final will probably be no different. So bowling all-rounders and proper bowlers will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!!

BKW vs KR Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: D Nath

Batters: S Rajali, A Yadav

All-rounders: N Joshi, B Kumar Yadav (vc), Rashid (c), B Sushling

Bowlers: A Kharel, D Adhikari, A Kumar Yadav, P Kumar Yadav

BKW vs KR Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: D Nath

Batters: S Rajali, A Yadav

All-rounders: N Joshi (vc), B Kumar Yadav, Rashid, B Sushling

Bowlers: A Kharel, D Adhikari (c), A Kumar Yadav, P Kumar Yadav

Poll : 0 votes